Teen Mom 2's Jenelle Evans and David Eason Spotted Together After CPS Removes Children from Home

Jenelle Evans and her husband David Eason are sticking together.

The two were spotted running errands together on Sunday amid their ongoing battle to get Evans’ children back after Child Protective Services removed them from their home earlier this month.

According to photos obtained by TMZ, Evans and Eason made a stop at a local Lowe’s in North Carolina to pick up a few home repair items. They were seen chatting with fellow customers in the parking lot before entering the store.

They were later shown exiting the store with a cart full of items.

Last week, Evans confirmed that her sons are not currently living with her after Eason allegedly shot and killed her dog.

“During this difficult time, I’m focused on getting Kaiser back and cooperating with my legal team on the next steps to getting my children back,” said the former Teen Mom 2 star.

The 27-year-old is mom to Jace, 9 (whom she shares with ex Andrew Lewis) and Kaiser, 4 (whom she shares with ex Nathan Griffith).

She also shares 2-year-old daughter Ensley with Eason.

On Thursday, the couple was spotted at North Carolina courthouse to meet with CPS about the case, though the outcome of the meeting is unknown.

A rep for Evans did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

TMZ previously reported that North Carolina Columbus County Child Protective Services ordered that Jace cannot return to the MTV personality’s home for the time being. Although Evans’ mother, Barbara Evans, has primary custody of Jace, CPS is not allowing Evans to have her visitation rights as a result of Eason allegedly killing her canine until CPS completes its investigation.

TMZ also reported that Kaiser was also taken out of Evans’ home and is currently living with Griffith and his paternal grandmother.

North Carolina Columbus County Child Protective Services did not respond to PEOPLE’s previous request for comment.

The reality star told the outlet that as it stands, the “current custody order is still in place” with Griffith. “Nathan is to have supervised visits and only supervised by Doris,” she said, referring to Griffith’s mother. “Surprisingly, me and Nathan have been getting along, so I’m willing to maybe let his visits be unsupervised. Me and Nathan have been in contact during all of this. He doesn’t want Kaiser taken from me.”

She also alleged to the outlet that Kaiser was “removed … without my consent” and that her mother, Barbara, is “keeping Jace from me, nobody else.”

Last week, Evans was fired from Teen Mom 2. She starred on the MTV series since its debut in 2011.

“MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since,” an MTV spokesperson said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

“Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019 and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season,” the statement concluded.

In addition to getting her children back, Evans is also focused on repairing her marriage.

“Jenelle is focusing on her kids and family right now,” a source told PEOPLE last week. “She’s back home with David and they are working to repair their marriage.”