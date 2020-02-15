Jenelle Evans Denies Living with Estranged Husband David Eason Amid Split

Following recent speculation that Jenelle Evans and David Eason have rekindled their relationship, the former Teen Mom 2 star is setting the record straight.

“Nope, not right now,” Evans told E! News on Friday about not being back together with Eason. “Just co-parenting. No one knows anything and I’m sick of everyone trying to guess my life. I have no privacy no matter what I do.”

“No, he lives at the North Carolina house that we own together,” she said about the two living together again. “I still have my apartment.”

Nearly a week ago, Evans, 28, and Eason were spotted at Jason Aldean‘s Kitchen & Rooftop Bar Saturday night, as seen in a photo obtained by TMZ. According to the outlet, the pair also grabbed some barbecue at Famous Dave’s BBQ in Hermitage, Tennessee, on Feb. 7.

Prior to Evans’ denial, sources told TMZ that she has been splitting her time in Nashville and North Carolina and that the couple are also taking care of a new pet together: a baby goat.

RELATED: Teen Mom’s Jenelle Evans Seen with Estranged Husband David Eason in Nashville Months After Split

As seen in Eason’s recent TikTok video, a baby goat was in the North Carolina home.

Their reported new pet ownership comes after Eason shot and killed their family dog after it bit their 3-year-old daughter, Ensley, on the face last year.

A rep for Evans did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Image zoom David Eason/Tiktok

Evans announced her plans to separate from Eason last fall. In an Oct. 31 Instagram post, she said she and her children had moved out of the house she shared with Eason in North Carolina. (The reality star is also mom to son Jace, 10, with ex Andrew Lewis and son Kaiser, 5, with ex Nathan Griffith.)

“The kids and I have moved away from David,” Evans said at the time. “Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I have filed papers to start that process.”

RELATED: Teen Mom 2‘s Jenelle Evans’ Estranged Husband David Eason Calls Her ‘Stupid’ After Split

Image zoom Nancy Rivera/GC Images; Brian Ach/Getty Images

The split came five months after Evans and Eason temporarily lost custody of their children after the dog incident.

Evans was fired from Teen Mom 2 in May in the wake of the scandal, and she recently confirmed that her contract with MTV will officially end in April. (The network had already fired Eason in February 2018 over an alleged homophobic rant on Twitter.)

Two months later, Evans regained custody.

In November, Evans obtained a temporary restraining order against Eason, stating in documents obtained by E! News that she was “scared for my life and my children’s well-being” because of Eason’s “recent threats, his history of violence, his erratic behavior and his large stockpile of weapons.”

The order gave temporary custody to Evans and reportedly mandated that Eason would “have no contact with Jenelle or the children and will not post about Jenelle on social media or the internet.”

Image zoom Jenelle Evans Eason/Instagram

According to TMZ, Evans dropped the restraining order last month.

On Monday, Evans updated fans on her new life in Nashville, writing in a blog post on her website that said “a lot has changed” since their move in October.

“The kids are in a new environment, Jace is still living in North Carolina, and we are still trying to get settled in,” she wrote. “I thought the heart of Nashville was the only busy area and the rest was ‘just country.’ Wow, was I completely wrong! Everywhere you drive there’s a little town, and I was just getting started. It was very important for me to find somewhere with good schools and safe for the kids.”