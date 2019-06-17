Jenelle Evans and husband David Eason might not have custody of their kids, but that didn’t stop them from celebrating Father’s Day.

On Sunday, the former MTV reality star shared a snapshot on her Instagram Story of her backyard pool area with the caption “it’s too quiet here,” along with three sad face emojis.

But despite the “quiet” home, Evans celebrated the holiday with a boat trip outing on the North Carolina coast. In her Instagram story, the star shared clips of what appeared to be she and her husband on a small sailboat enjoying the waters while also chasing crabs which Evans called “oddly satisfying.”

Image zoom Jenelle Eason Instagram

Image zoom Jenelle Eason Instagram

The holiday comes just weeks after Evans and Eason lost custody of her three children. In May, a judge temporarily ruled that the couple will not regain custody of the kids after Eason allegedly shot and killed their family dog.

The 27-year-old is mom to sons Jace, 9 (whom she shares with ex Andrew Lewis) and Kaiser, 4 (whom she shares with ex Nathan Griffith). She also shares 2-year-old daughter Ensley with Eason.

RELATED: Jenelle Evans Loses Custody of Her 3 Children After David Eason Allegedly Killed Her Dog: Reports

Multiple people testified against the couple, including Griffith, throughout four days in court, according to TMZ. The judge ultimately determined that there were issues with Evans and Eason that put the children at risk, TMZ reported.

Image zoom David Eason/Instagram

Currently, Eason’s daughter Maryssa is in the custody of her mother Whitney Johnson, according to E! News.

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE, Evans’ rep said, “At this time we are cooperating with the judge and legal team from court.”

“We have no comment at this time and appreciate the concerns regarding our client and her children,” Evans’ rep continued. “We will continue to cooperate with the court and their decisions.”

RELATED: Teen Mom‘s Jenelle Evans Says She’s ‘So Sick of This Drama’ After Sons Are Removed from Her Care

Eason, who was fired from Teen Mom 2 by MTV in February 2018 after allegedly posting homophobic tweets, previously posted a video of the dog becoming aggressive toward Ensley. He also shared a photo showing a scratch mark on his daughter’s face.

Image zoom Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

“I dont give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face… whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I dont put up with that s— at all,” he wrote. “I’m all about protecting my family, it is my lifes mission. Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me. You can hate me all you want but this isnt the first time the dog bit Ensley aggressively. The only person that can judge wether or not a animal is a danger to MY CHILD is ME.”

Evans was fired from Teen Mom 2 shortly after the incident.