Jenelle Evans is feeling “grateful and happy” after regaining custody of two of her children last week.

In a series of Instagram Story posts on Monday, the mother of three updated her fans on how she and her family are doing in the wake of the custody case.

“Everything and everyone is doing great. We are super grateful and happy,” she wrote. “Jace will live with us full time soon but not now.”

The former Teen Mom 2 star, 27, temporarily lost custody of her children in May after her husband David Eason allegedly shot and killed their family dog, Nugget, for biting their 2-year-old daughter Ensley in the face.

Ensley, and Evans’ other son, Jace, went to live with her mother, Barbara, while Kaiser went with Griffith and his paternal grandmother, according to E! News. TMZ reports that Barbara still maintains custody of Jace, 9, whom Evans shares with ex Andrew Lewis.

Responding to another fan on her Instagram Story, Evans seemingly confirmed that Eason killed the dog, which put a serious strain on their marriage.

“Honestly, yes, we were on bad terms for almost a week. Didn’t talk much. He knows how upset it made me,” she replied to a user who asked if it was a “hard decision to stay with David.”

“Now that we are getting over this incident our relationship has got a lot stronger,” said Evans, who revealed that “David has completed anger management as well.”

After regaining custody of her children on Wednesday, Evans’ ex-fiancée Nathan Griffith — with whom she shares 5-year-old son Kaiser — was ordered to return the child to her by 10 a.m. on July 4, according to TMZ.

In a tweet that has since been deleted, Griffith, 31, refrained from bad-mouthing his ex, but offered a protest in the form of a North Carolina Judicial Standards Complaint Form.

“I’ve calm down a bit and just relying on my faith at this moment,” he tweeted on Sunday, according to E! News. “I’m not going to put my two cents in but if anyone wants to put their input, you can visit: https://survey.nccourts.org/1480690875 to complete a survey. Any input will help. The judge’s name is Pauline Hankins. TY #TeamGriffith.”

For her part, Evans was unhappy with Griffith’s tweet, writing in her Instagram Story she found it “extremely disrespectful.”

“I don’t know [if he’s allowed to tweet out a complaint form] but he’s really immature for posting that,” Evans wrote. “I’ve had many judges rule in a way I didn’t like and never once did I post a bad thing about the judge onto social media. I find it extremely disrespectful.”

Evans also wrote that there were reasons not made public as to why Griffith has to have supervised visits with Kaiser after having had custody of him for two months.

“He didn’t keep Kaiser alone, and if he did then we could be in contempt of the custody order,” she wrote. “But there’s a lot of behind the scene details about why it’s supervised.”

The reality star previously spent time with Griffith late last month at the 5th birthday party he hosted for Kaiser. Griffith defended his decision to invite Evans and Eason to the fête, writing on Twitter it was girlfriend Ashley Lanhardt’s idea and was cleared by his legal team.

“I brought up the proposition to my lawyer and he said ‘YES!’ At the end of court the lawyers got together and agree to the idea,” he wrote. “David constructed himself very professional. Honestly, this whole birthday party was simple but absolutely a wonderful experience.”

After a fan expressed concern at allowing Eason to spend time around children, Griffith responded, “What is he going to do with 8 adults there and 10 children? Besides, I want to promote a path that brings positivity to everyone. Vengeance is the Lord’s, not mine.”

Although drama with Griffith is ongoing, Evans confirmed Monday that the court case is officially over.

“Court is completely done with. The CPS case is dismissed. Everything they had as evidence was basically all hearsay,” she wrote.

As to custody of her son Jace, Evans responded, “We will see. Have no idea what the future can hold,” when asked if Barbara will get visitation of Jace when Evans is eventually granted full-time custody.

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE, on Wednesday, Evans said, “I am ecstatic to regain custody of my kids back! Throughout this long process and final decision, I am excited to be moving forward and continuing to show America I’m a good parent.”

Looking ahead, Evans — who was fired from Teen Mom 2 in May following news of her dog’s death — is uncertain if she will be on the next Teen Mom series.

“Have no idea. You would have to ask @MTV,” she replied to a fan on her Instagram Story Wednesday.

For now, Evans said she is focused on a “makeup kit launch, possibly another book, and other opportunities I can’t mention at the moment.”

And regardless of any criticism she faced amid the drama, Evans is happy that she is now reunited with her children.

“Doesn’t bother me what-so-ever because my babies are back in my arms,” she said about being called a “horrible mom.”