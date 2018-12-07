Just like mama!

Jenelle Evans‘ little girl, Ensley Jolie Eason, may still be a toddler, but she’s already following in her mother’s style footsteps.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Teen Mom 2 star, 26, shared a sweet side-by-side photo to Instagram on Friday, contrasting herself as a little girl to her own daughter, who turns 2 in January. In the photo, the mother and daughter adorably match with half-up hairstyles and bows.

While Evans wore a pink-and-white striped shirt with a matching white bow for her childhood photo, Ensley sported a black-and-red plaid number with a bright red bow.

“#Twinning, just a little,” wrote Evans, who shares Ensley with husband David Eason. “My brother gave me a ‘haircut,’ so my bangs were to my scalp,” she added with a facepalm emoji.

RELATED: Teen Mom 2‘s Jenelle Evans Denies That She and Husband David Eason Are ‘Splitting Up’

Earlier this year, the mother of three — she is also mom to sons Jace, 8, and Kaiser, 4, from previous relationships — admitted that she tested positive for THC after giving birth to Ensley in 2017.

Appearing on Vince Russo’s The Brand podcast, she revealed she had tested positive for the chemical found in cannabis.

“I’m not going to lie about that,” she said. “I tested positive for THC and Ensley did not test positive. I did. So CPS were like — I was in the hospital — they said, ‘Did you smoke when you were pregnant?’ I said, ‘I did within the past 30 days. I said I have really bad esophageal spasms and I throw up every 5 minutes, I can’t even eat.’ And they said, ‘Okay, some moms do that. We are not here to judge, we are writing down your information.’ ”

“And after I had Ensley they said CPS will just come by to do a [wellness] check since you tested positive,” Evans continued. “They came and did a [wellness] checkup and everything is fine. They closed the case.”

Evans said this was not the first time CPS had checked her home, saying, “CPS has been here like 30 times, not just for that, but for haters online saying that I abuse my kids. So they came and checked up on that.”

She continued, “First of all if I were on drugs I wouldn’t be able to sit here in the morning and get the kids ready and eat healthily. Or I’d be losing a lot of weight.”