Jenelle Evans Confirms She's Not Returning to Teen Mom 2

Jenelle Evans is officially saying goodbye to Teen Mom 2.

Nine months after Evans parted ways with the MTV reality series, she confirmed that she is done with the network soon.

“I’m officially out of contract with MTV in April,” Evans, 28, told E! News. “That was the only thing I was waiting on to move forward.”

“Once April comes around, I can start talking to other networks, thank God!” she added.

PEOPLE is out to MTV for comment.

In early May 2019, PEOPLE confirmed that MTV had cut ties with Evans after her husband David Eason shot and killed Evans’ beloved dog.

“MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since,” an MTV spokesperson said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE at the time.

RELATED: Teen Mom 2‘s Jenelle Evans Denies She’s Dating After Split from David Eason

“Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019 and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season,” the statement concluded.

Image zoom Jenelle Evans Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Last September, the mother of three was unclear about where she stood with MTV.

“My relationship with MTV right now — we just left it on a civil note. And, you know, apparently I’m still in an open contract, I hear,” Evans told PEOPLE Now.

“I hear that, you know, I’m not fired,” she said as she sat down with PEOPLE Now, alongside Eason. “So, I mean, I’m confused, because I only talk to one of my old producers, but no one else will speak to me, so I don’t know. Things have been very hush-hush.”

When asked if she would consider rejoining the show, Evans said, “Maybe.”

“But I would have to, I’ve been working with them for so long, just the editing is not good,” she said, explaining that she feels like only negative parts of her life are portrayed on screen for “ratings.”

“It’s just never been good,” she added.

MTV declined to comment on Evans’ remarks but re-issued the previous statement, saying that they would not be taping episodes that included either Eason or Evans.

RELATED: Jenelle Evans’ Ex Nathan Griffith Says He’s ‘So Proud’ of Who She’s ‘Becoming’ as She Turns 28

Now, as Evans waits for her contract with MTV to end, she is navigating her divorce from Eason. She announced the split in October, after two years of marriage.

Image zoom Jenelle Evans and David Eason

“I’ve mostly kept off social media the past few days because I’ve been focused on making some big life decisions,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “I’ve lived my life on camera since I was 17 years old. And a lot of it hasn’t been pretty but it’s been my life. Like anyone else I want what’s best for my kids and I want to be happy. With the time I took away from Teen mom I’ve started looking at my life differently and I know I need to make changes. I’m starting now.”

While she didn’t specify the reason for the breakup, she said she has moved out of the house she shared with Eason.

“The kids and I have moved away from David,” continued Evans, who is mom to son Kaiser, 5, with ex Nathan Griffith, 10-year-old son Jace with ex Andrew Lewis, and 3-year-old Ensley Jolie with Eason. “Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I have filed papers to start that process.”

She continued: “I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked how I am. Me and my kids are doing great. We need some time to be together. But you’ll hear from us again soon.”