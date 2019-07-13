The back-and-forth between Jenelle Evans and police surrounding the death of her dog, Nugget, continues.

The former Teen Mom 2 star is now saying that she never told police that her husband, David Eason, shot Nugget after the dog became aggressive toward their 2-year-old daughter, Ensley.

Speaking with TMZ Live on Friday, Evans, 27, said that the Chief of Police called and left her a voice message asking to discuss whether or not the incident was a publicity stunt.

“I told him, I said, ‘You know, I don’t know what ended up happening to my dog, because I wasn’t outside’,” she told the outlet. “But I was inside my house, and you know, my dog bit my daughter on the face, and David took her outside. I stayed inside with Ensley, Kaiser and Marissa, and that’s it.”

When asked if Nugget is still alive or not, Evans — who was fired from Teen Mom 2 after the incident — said, “I have no idea, you’d have to ask David.”

“I still have not asked David to this day,” she continued, adding that she has not seen Nugget since May 1, the date of the alleged incident. “Currently, we have no dogs.”

Evans said that she could not remember what her husband said under oath when asked if he killed Nugget.

When pressed by TMZ, Evans said that “after David went outside with the dog, I walked over to him, and he was by the edge of the woods and he said, ‘You don’t want to come over here.’ And I said ‘Why?’ And he said, ‘Your dog is not here anymore.'”

“So I assumed that was my dog being dead,” Evans said, admitting that while she was very upset after the event, she would not confirm that Nugget had died.

And when TMZ mentioned that it sounded like Evans believed Eason had shot and killed their dog, she replied, “Yes. I mean, the dog isn’t here. I mean, I don’t know what happened. And she hasn’t been around since, so I don’t know.”

Image zoom Jenelle Evans Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

RELATED: Jenelle Evans Slams Cops for Claiming She Fabricated Dead Dog Story as PR Stunt: ‘I Feel Attacked’

The TV personality’s comments to TMZ come just one day after Columbus County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina announced in a statement obtained by PEOPLE that Eason would not face animal cruelty charges, saying that Evans told them the story was all made up for “publicity.”

“I honestly think they [the police] are doing this for their own publicity because they could have wrote up their ‘press release’ weeks ago,” Evans said in an interview on Thursday with The Hollywood Gossip. “I’ve never in my life dealt with a police department ever ‘releasing a press statement’ about their investigations.”

Image zoom Jenelle Evans and kids Jenelle Evans/Instagram

RELATED: Teen Mom 2‘s Jenelle Evans Wanted ‘Publicity,’ Lied About Husband Killing Her Dog, Police Say

“I feel very attacked and exploited for no reason,” she said.

A spokesperson for the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office told PEOPLE on Friday that they would not be responding to her comments to The Hollywood Gossip.

“Jenelle stated that the reason she filed the animal cruelty report was for the publicity and because she did not know where her dog was,” the sheriff’s office’s statement said. The investigation was closed, and no charges were filed against Eason.

Eason posted a video of Nugget being aggressive toward Ensley on April 30, saying “I don’t give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face… whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I don’t put up with that s— at all.”

Image zoom David Eason, Jenelle Evans Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

RELATED: Jenelle Evans’ Son Graduates Pre-School After Custody Drama: ‘You’re So Perfect’

“I’m all about protecting my family, it is my life’s mission,” continued Eason, who was fired last year over alleged homophobic tweets. “Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me. You can hate me all you want but this isn’t the first time the dog bit Ensley aggressively. The only person that can judge wether or not a animal is a danger to MY CHILD is ME.”

The next day, Evans seemingly confirmed Nuggets death, saying the dog was “gone forever.”

“Nugget… I’m crying everyday. I love you so much and I’m so sorry. I’m speechless,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “You were my side kick and knew the moment I felt bad and would cuddle with me. You still had a lot to learn and a lot to grow from your lessons. Everyday I wake up you’re not here, when I come home you’re not here, when I go to bed… you’re not here. You’re gone forever and there’s no coming back.”

Amid the drama, Evans and Eason lost custody of Ensley and Evans’ other two children, 9-year-old son Jace and 5-year-old son Kaiser, from previous relationships.

They regained custody of Ensley and Kaiser earlier this month, though her mother, Barbara Evans, maintains custody of Jace.