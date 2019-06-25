Teen Mom's Jenelle Evans Celebrates Husband David Eason's Birthday After Losing Custody of Kids

Weeks after losing custody of their kids, Jenelle Evans celebrated husband, David Eason’s birthday in traditional Southern style.

On Monday, the 27-year-old Teen Mom star shared two photos of Eason’s birthday festivities, which included a crawfish boil. Evans shared a close-up snap of the traditional meal, which includes seafood, corn, potatoes, and sausage boiled together and eaten by hand off of the table.

“Yesterday was David’s bday,” Evans explained on her Instagram Story. “And whoaaaa.”

The couple previously celebrated Father’s Day together earlier this month, with Evans remarking that it felt “too quiet” without her children there.

The two holidays come weeks after Evans and Eason lost custody of her three children. In May, a judge temporarily ruled that the couple will not regain custody of the kids after Eason allegedly shot and killed their family dog.

The couple shares daughter Ensley, 2, and Evans is also mom to sons Jace, 9 (with ex Andrew Lewis), and Kaiser, 4 (with ex Nathan Griffith).

Multiple people testified against the couple, including Griffith, throughout four days in court, according to TMZ. The judge ultimately determined that Evans and Eason could put the children at risk, TMZ reported.

Currently, Eason’s daughter, Maryssa, is in the custody of her mother Whitney Johnson, according to E! News.

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE at the time, Evans’ rep said, “At this time we are cooperating with the judge and legal team from court.”

“We have no comment at this time and appreciate the concerns regarding our client and her children,” Evans’ rep continued. “We will continue to cooperate with the court and their decisions.”

Eason, who was fired from Teen Mom 2 by MTV in February 2018 after allegedly posting homophobic tweets, previously posted a video of the dog becoming aggressive toward Ensley. He also shared a photo showing a scratch mark on his daughter’s face.

“I dont give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face… whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I dont put up with that s— at all,” he wrote. “I’m all about protecting my family, it is my lifes mission. Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me. You can hate me all you want but this isnt the first time the dog bit Ensley aggressively. The only person that can judge wether or not a animal is a danger to MY CHILD is ME.”

On May 1, Evans confirmed her dog’s death, saying on Instagram that she was “speechless” and “so sorry.” The reality star was fired from Teen Mom 2 shortly after the incident.