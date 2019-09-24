Teen Mom 2 Alum Jenelle Evans Celebrates Anniversary with Husband David Eason After Dog Scandal

Jenelle Evans and David Eason are celebrating two years of marriage.

In honor of their second wedding anniversary on Monday, the Teen Mom 2 alumna and her husband posted tributes to each other on social media.

“#HappyAnniversary 🎉💓 2 years married – 4 years together,” Evans, 27, captioned her post, which featured two snaps of the couple embracing each other by the beach.

Sharing the same set of photos, Eason wrote, “Happy 2nd wedding anniversary to us babe!”

In September 2017, the pair said “I do” in an outdoor wedding in Riegelwood, North Carolina, according to MTV News.

Evans walked down the aisle in a white lace dress with a long white veil, as seen in videos shared by guests on Snapchat. As for Eason, he wore a white dinner jacket for the nuptials. The couple exchanged their vows under a flower canopy.

There’s no doubt that the past four years have been a roller-coaster of ups and downs for the couple.

Earlier this year, Evans and Eason temporarily lost custody of their children in May after he shot and killed their family dog, Nugget, for biting 2-year-old daughter Ensley in the face. Two months later, Evans regained custody.

“I am ecstatic to regain custody of my kids back!” she said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE at the time. “Throughout this long process and final decision, I am excited to be moving forward and continuing to show America I’m a good parent.”

On July 3, a judge in Evans’ custody trial case ruled that her 5-year-old son Kaiser — whom she shares with ex Nathan Griffith — and Ensley would be returned to her, TMZ reported.

Kaiser’s father, Griffith, was ordered to return his son to Evans, TMZ reported. According to the outlet, Evans’ mother, Barbara Evans, still maintained custody of Jace, 10. (Evans shares Jace with ex Andrew Lewis.) Eason’s other daughter, Maryssa, was, at the time, in the custody of her mother Whitney Johnson, according to E! News.

Speaking with PEOPLE Now exclusively earlier this month, Evans said that her marriage to Eason is “stronger than ever.”

“I mean, especially because of the [child protective services] thing that happened. We had to be so strong during that,” she said. “It was so hard to just hear accusations as a parent that aren’t true.”

As Evans reflected on the difficult two months that her children were separated from her and Eason, she began to cry.

“Having to go through that as a couple, sorry,” Evans told PEOPLE Now, tearing up. “Not being around your kids for two months for no reason and there was no evidence or anything against us. And that’s why it was ultimately dismissed.”

While the former MTV personality was apart from her kids, she said she was “at home every day, like, just crying.”

“My house is just so alive and my kids are there every day. And then to wake up and it’s so silent and it’s only me and him — and we usually cook breakfast every morning and they were gone,” she said.

During the PEOPLE Now interview, she also defended her husband, who confirmed for the first time that he killed Nugget and explained his reasoning for doing so.

“It was a situation where my daughter, her health, her safety was in danger,” Eason explained, referencing Ensley.

“This was something that nobody wants to ever have to do. The dog was aggressive. Yes, she might not be huge or whatever, but you know when a dog bites a child on the face more than one time, then it should never be around the child again,” he added. “If you give the dog up for adoption, one day it’s going to be around children again.”

Coming to Eason’s defense, Evans later said: “David has grown up in the country lifestyle — he hunts, he fishes. The way he was raised is really different than a lot of other places. We understand that people ares scared of the whole gun thing, [but] they just don’t understand it from David’s perspective.”