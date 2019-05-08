Jenelle Evans Breaks Silence on Being Fired from Teen Mom 2: 'I'm Working to Fix My Marriage'

Jenelle Evans is breaking her silence after being fired from Teen Mom 2.

“I was a little bit shocked but I saw it coming,” Evans told Us Weekly. “It’s shocking still but I respect their decision and have nothing but love for MTV.”

“This is a new chapter for me and my family,” she added. “I will continue to try what’s best for me and my family.”

Evans was fired from the hit docu-series after her husband, David Eason, allegedly shot and killed her beloved dog for biting their 2-year-old daughter in the face.

The reality star said that while her marriage hit a rough spot immediately following the incident, the couple are now working to mend their relationship.

“David has been here for me since the news broke, he told me to not worry about it and to stay positive,” she said. “I’m keeping busy and staying focused on my kids and my animals and my business endeavors which have been planned for months. I’m working to fix my marriage as well and moving forward.”

Earlier Wednesday, the 27-year-old mother of three issued a statement through her management team.

“Jenelle is focusing on her family and moving forward,” Evans’ management and representative team tell PEOPLE in a statement. “She is very grateful and appreciative of the opportunity MTV have given her and her family for the last 10 years. It is sad to part ways in this matter but this isn’t the end of Jenelle Evans or her family.”

Evans had starred on the MTV series since it premiered in 2011.

MTV confirmed that it had cut ties with Evans in a statement on Tuesday.

“MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since,” an MTV spokesperson said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

“Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019 and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season,” the statement concluded.