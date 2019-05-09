Jenelle Evans is doing her best to return to her normal routine after being fired from Teen Mom 2.

“Jenelle is focusing on her kids and family right now,” a source tells PEOPLE.

Adds the source: “She’s back home with David and they are working to repair their marriage.”

Evans was fired from the hit MTV docu-series after her husband, David Eason, allegedly shot and killed her beloved dog for biting their 2-year-old daughter in the face.

Evans starred on the MTV series since its debut in 2011.

“MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since,” an MTV spokesperson said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE Tuesday.

“Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019 and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season,” the statement concluded.

Following the news, Evans admitted that while she was sad, she “respected” the network’s decision.

“I was a little bit shocked but I saw it coming,” Evans said. “It’s shocking still but I respect their decision and have nothing but love for MTV.”

“This is a new chapter for me and my family,” she added. “I will continue to try what’s best for me and my family.”

In a statement on Thursday, Evans also denied that she and Eason would be appearing on We TV’s Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition.

“My mom and I had conversations with Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition years ago, but David and I have never been approached by the show,” she said. “We don’t have any plans to appear on Marriage Boot Camp, and any claims otherwise are false.”

Last week, Eason posted a video of her late dog, Nugget, becoming aggressive toward their daughter Ensley as she tried to hug him. He also shared a photo showing a scratch mark on the toddler’s face.

“I don’t give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face… whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I don’t put up with that s— at all,” he wrote. “I’m all about protecting my family, it is my life’s mission. Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me. You can hate me all you want but this isn’t the first time the dog bit Ensley aggressively. The only person that can judge wether or not a animal is a danger to MY CHILD is ME.”

Eason, who was fired from Teen Mom 2 by MTV in February 2018 after allegedly posting homophobic tweets, has since deleted that Instagram account.

