Jen Shah's future on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City — and in real life — may become clearer next month.

But in the meantime, she was spotted out in New York City, despite not being among the attendees participating in BravoCon 2022's official weekend events.

"Jen was wearing black sunglasses and dancing salsa to Gloria Estefan on the rooftop of the Gansevoort Hotel on Friday night," a source tells PEOPLE. "There were a lot of Bravo stars and she ran up to Margaret Josephs, Tamra Judge and other Housewives who were there, trying to talk to everybody and say hello. She was taking photos and seemed to be in a great mood. She had her own security with her. Everyone seemed shocked to see her."

The sighting even surprised Bravo executive Andy Cohen, who shared an update on Shah's future with the show during an Ask Andy panel at the convention on Sunday.

"I think that once we wrapped the season, she pled guilty, I think that was kind of unfortunately the end of, you know, the engagement there," Cohen said. "But I hope to sit down with her and talk to her at some point on camera because I have a lot of questions with her."

Shah addressed her appearance in New York City on Twitter early Sunday morning.

"Anyone believing I crashed anyones party needs a reality check, I am the party," she wrote. "Also I'm getting paid for Bravocon, stop worrying about where I'm at. If I wasn't at your event, party or panel then it wasn't worth my time. Thank you for keeping my name in your mouth and trending."

The RHSLC star is set to be sentenced on Nov. 28, when she faces up to 30 years in prison for conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

In July, Shah agreed not to appeal the decision if she is sentenced to "168 months [in] prison or fewer" — an amount that equates to 14 years. She also agreed to forfeit $6 million and pay restitution of $9 million.

The reality star was first arrested in March 2021 alongside her assistant, Stuart Smith, during filming of season 2 of the reality show, for allegedly targeting individuals in a nationwide scheme.

"Jennifer Shah, who portrays herself as a wealthy and successful businessperson on 'reality' television, and Stuart Smith, who is portrayed as Shah's 'first assistant,' allegedly generated and sold 'lead lists' of innocent individuals for other members of their scheme to repeatedly scam," Manhattan U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss previously said in a press release.

"In actual reality and as alleged, the so-called business opportunities pushed on the victims by Shah, Smith, and their co-conspirators were just fraudulent schemes, motivated by greed, to steal victims' money. Now, these defendants face time in prison for their alleged crimes."

Last season, in reference to her arrest, Shah boasted that "the only thing [she was] guilty of is being Shah-mazing."

But after actually pleading guilty in July, the Salt Lake City housewife has a different take.

"I'm fighting for my life, not your approval," Shah says in the opening credits of season 3, as footage of her celebrating with champagne plays. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Wednesdays at 9 pm. ET on Bravo.

BravoCon 2022 is taking place at the Jacob Javits Center in New York City all weekend.