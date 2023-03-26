Entertainment TV Jen Shah's Sentence Reduced by 1 Year After Reporting to Prison in Telemarketing Fraud Case After switching her plea to guilty last July, Jen Shah reported to a Texas prison last month to begin her 78-month (6.5-year) sentence for her role in a long-running telemarketing fraud scheme By Glenn Garner Glenn Garner Instagram Twitter Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year. People Editorial Guidelines and Dave Quinn Dave Quinn Instagram Twitter Dave Quinn is an Editor for PEOPLE, working across a number of verticals including the Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams. People Editorial Guidelines Published on March 26, 2023 05:11 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Chris Haston/Bravo via Getty Jen Shah's incarceration release date has been moved up. According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons' inmate database, the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star, 49, is now scheduled to be released on Aug. 30, 2028, a full year earlier than her original sentence after she reported to Bryan Federal Prison Camp (FPC) last month in Bryan, Texas. An attorney for Shah did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment. Jen Shah on Adjusting to 'Brown Bag' Breakfasts and Battling 'Self-Destructive' Thinking in Prison Shah entered a guilty plea last July after she was arrested back in March 2021, along with her assistant Stuart Smith, for their roles in a long-running nationwide telemarketing scheme. They both originally pled not guilty after they were charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Shah's legal team attempted to have the charges dismissed in August 2021, but a judge denied the request. Gotham/GC Images Smith switched his plea to guilty that November, and Shah did the same at a hearing in July 2022. She was sentenced to 78 months (6.5 years) in prison in January, during which she apologized for her actions. Everything to Know About Real Housewives Star Jen Shah's Fraud Case "I am sorry. My actions have hurt innocent people," said Shah at her sentencing. "I want to apologize by saying, I am doing all I can to earn the funds to pay restitution." Before Shah began her sentence last month, her attorney Priya Chaudhry told PEOPLE in a statement that she is "determined to make restitution to those whose lives she has impacted." RELATED VIDEO: RHOSLC's Jen Shah Sentenced to 6.5 Years in Federal Prison for Fraud Scheme "Jen Shah's resolve to make her victims whole and to turn her life around is unyielding," the statement read. "She is committed to serving her sentence with courage and purpose, fueled by her desire to make amends for the hurt she has caused and to help others in her new community." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Chaudhry added: "Her path ahead will be filled with challenges, but with the unwavering love and support of her family and friends, Jen is prepared to face these challenges head-on and emerge from this experience a better person who makes a positive impact on others."