Jen Shah Reports to Prison to Start Her 6.5-Year Sentence for Telemarketing Fraud Scheme

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star began her sentence on Friday at a Texas prison, where she will serve 78 months, followed by five years of supervised release

By
Rebecca Aizin
Rebecca Aizin

Rebecca Aizin is an Editorial Intern at PEOPLE. She assists on all verticals but has particular interest in entertainment and lifestyle. Previously, she has worked at HGTV Magazine where she assisted in compiling the print issues and at Backstage. She attends Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 17, 2023 03:34 PM
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY -- Season:3 -- Pictured: Jen Shah
Photo: Chris Haston/Bravo via Getty

Jen Shah has officially reported to prison for her controversial telemarketing fraud scheme.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star, 49, entered FPC Bryan Prison in Bryan, Texas, on Friday, according to TMZ. This is the same minimum-security facility former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes is expected to complete her 11-year stint.

Shah, however, will serve a 78-month sentence.

PEOPLE is out to Shah's lawyer for comment. However, ahead of Shah entering prison, her attorney Priya Chaudhry issued a statement to PEOPLE on Thursday, sharing, "Jen Shah's resolve to make her victims whole and to turn her life around is unyielding."

"She is committed to serving her sentence with courage and purpose, fueled by her desire to make amends for the hurt she has caused and to help others in her new community," the statement read. "No obstacle will deter Jen from making the most of her time in prison and she's determined to make restitution to those whose lives she has impacted."

The statement continued: "Her path ahead will be filled with challenges, but with the unwavering love and support of her family and friends, Jen is prepared to face these challenges head-on and emerge from this experience a better person who makes a positive impact on others."

On Jan. 6, Shah and her assistant, Stuart Smith, were convicted of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in a telemarketing scheme and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Shah was arrested two years earlier, in March 2021, and pleaded not guilty in April 2021. Her assistant pled guilty in November 2021, but Shah maintained her innocence until a court hearing in July 2022 when she reversed her plea.

"Ms. Shah is a good woman who crossed a line," her attorney told PEOPLE at the time. "She accepts full responsibility for her actions and deeply apologizes to all who have been harmed. Ms. Shah is also sorry for disappointing her husband, children, family, friends, and supporters. Jen pled guilty because she wants to pay her debt to society and put this ordeal behind her and her family."

‘Real Housewives’ star Jen Shah arrives for sentencing in federal fraud case
Jen Shah sentencing. NBC News

Last month, a New York judge sentenced her to 6.5 years in prison. She also received five years of supervision after her sentence "to make sure you don't end up committing another crime," Judge Stein told Shah.

Shah apologized for her actions upon her sentencing. "I am sorry. My actions have hurt innocent people," she previously said, per Inner City Press's Matthew Russell Lee. "I want to apologize by saying, I am doing all I can to earn the funds to pay restitution."

The reality star also addressed her younger son and her father directly: "To my baby Omar, Mommy is so sorry you were woken up at gunpoint. My late father, I want to tell him I am sorry. I am humbled by your love for me."

While the case was going down, Shah still appeared on RHOSLC. Her legal drama was a major plotline in the show's second and third seasons. Bravo announced she would stay on as a cast member shortly after her guilty plea, a source adding that the case was a "very big part of Jen's story" and the producers would "keep filming her as long as they [could]."

Jen Shah Family
Jen Shah Instagram

Some of her castmates recently revealed on the RHOSLC reunion that Shah asked them for money to help her with the trial expenses.

"They solicited friends for money and a lot of our friends gave them money," shared Heather Gay, Shah's close friend. "I did not give them money but I know people on this couch did."

Gay, 40, then clarified her comments and added, "Not right now."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

She also said she would visit Shah in prison "depending on where she goes," but would be sure to check in on Shah's husband, "Coach" Sharreif Shah, and her two kids.

"I will write her if she wants that and I will look in on [son] Omar and Coach and I don't know," she added.

Related Articles
Darcey Silva’s Dating Coach Worries Men Getting the 'Wrong Impression' of Her Due to Her Wardrobe Choices
Darcey Silva's Dating Coach Worries Men Are Getting the 'Wrong Impression' Due to Her Wardrobe Choices
christine brown
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Shares Sweet Dancing Video with New Boyfriend David: 'Finally Happy'
RHOM Star Alexia Echevarria Says She’ll ‘Never Recover’ from Son Frankie’s Car Crash
'RHOM' Star Alexia Echevarria Says She'll 'Never Recover' from Son Frankie's Car Crash
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY -- Season:1 -- Pictured: Jen Shah -- (Photo by: Chad Kirkland/Bravo)
'RHOSLC' 's Jen Shah Is 'Determined' to 'Emerge from This Experience a Better Person' as Prison Stint Looms
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 12: Todd and Savannah Chrisley visit SiriusXM Studios on June 12, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)
Savannah Chrisley Says It's 'Really Weird' Seeing Dad Todd with Gray Hair in Prison
Connor Smith
Former MTV Star Connor Smith Wanted for Allegedly Trying to Meet Girl Under 15 for Sex
Gabby Windey, Erich Schwer
Gabby Windey's Ex-Fiancé Erich Schwer Debuts New Relationship After His Run on 'The Bachelorette'
Teresa Giudice on Reconciling with Jacqueline Laurita — and the Part Melissa Gorga Played
Teresa Giudice Explains Why She Reconciled with Jacqueline Laurita — and the Part Melissa Gorga Played
Brauwyn Windham-Burke and Jennifer Spinner are seen on January 30, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Braunwyn Windham-Burke on Her Vegas Commitment to Jennifer Spinner: 'In My Eyes and Heart, She's My Wife'
kevin powell
'The Real World' 's Kevin Powell Is Married: 'A Love That Is So Powerful It Is Simply Unexplainable'
Paramount+'s The Challenge: World Champions
Johnny 'Bananas', Wes Bergmann and Other Fan Favorites Set to Join 'The Challenge: World Champions' Cast
Melissa Gorga, Teresa Giudice
'RHONJ' : Melissa Can't Believe Teresa Would 'Look in My Eyes and Lie' as Petty Wedding Drama Reopens Wounds
BRAVOCON -- BravoCon 2022 from the Javits Center in New York City on Sunday, October 16, 2022 -- Pictured: (l-r) Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke -- (Photo by: Evan Angelastro/Bravo via Getty Images)
Amanda Batula Nixed Valentine's Plans with Kyle Cooke for a Girls' Night: 'Romance Is Not in His Vocabulary'
christine brown
'Sister Wives' ' Christine Brown Introduces Boyfriend David After Kody Split: 'Finally Found the Love of My Life'
Picard Star Patrick Stewart Admits He Initially Had Staunch Stance Against a TNG Series Reunion
Patrick Stewart Admits He Initially 'Vetoed' a 'Star Trek: The Next Generation' Reunion on 'Picard'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 31: Bravo's Summer House actor C Kyle Cook attends Marquis NYE 2020 at The New York Marriott Marquis on December 31, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Randy Brooke/Getty Images); BRAVOCON -- BravoCon 2022 Red Carpet from the Javits Center in New York City on Saturday, October 15, 2022 -- Pictured: Lindsay Hubbard -- (Photo by: Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty Images); BRAVOCON -- BravoCon 2022 Red Carpet from the Javits Center in New York City on Saturday, October 15, 2022 -- Pictured: Carl Radke -- (Photo by: Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty Images)
Carl Radke Did Not Expect 'Summer House' Costars' 'Ruffled Feathers' over Lindsay Hubbard: 'We're in Love'