Jen Shah Reports to Prison to Start Her 6.5-Year Sentence for Telemarketing Fraud Scheme

Jen Shah has officially reported to prison for her controversial telemarketing fraud scheme.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star, 49, entered FPC Bryan Prison in Bryan, Texas, on Friday, according to TMZ. This is the same minimum-security facility former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes is expected to complete her 11-year stint.

Shah, however, will serve a 78-month sentence.

PEOPLE is out to Shah's lawyer for comment. However, ahead of Shah entering prison, her attorney Priya Chaudhry issued a statement to PEOPLE on Thursday, sharing, "Jen Shah's resolve to make her victims whole and to turn her life around is unyielding."

"She is committed to serving her sentence with courage and purpose, fueled by her desire to make amends for the hurt she has caused and to help others in her new community," the statement read. "No obstacle will deter Jen from making the most of her time in prison and she's determined to make restitution to those whose lives she has impacted."

The statement continued: "Her path ahead will be filled with challenges, but with the unwavering love and support of her family and friends, Jen is prepared to face these challenges head-on and emerge from this experience a better person who makes a positive impact on others."

On Jan. 6, Shah and her assistant, Stuart Smith, were convicted of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in a telemarketing scheme and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Shah was arrested two years earlier, in March 2021, and pleaded not guilty in April 2021. Her assistant pled guilty in November 2021, but Shah maintained her innocence until a court hearing in July 2022 when she reversed her plea.

"Ms. Shah is a good woman who crossed a line," her attorney told PEOPLE at the time. "She accepts full responsibility for her actions and deeply apologizes to all who have been harmed. Ms. Shah is also sorry for disappointing her husband, children, family, friends, and supporters. Jen pled guilty because she wants to pay her debt to society and put this ordeal behind her and her family."

Jen Shah sentencing. NBC News

Last month, a New York judge sentenced her to 6.5 years in prison. She also received five years of supervision after her sentence "to make sure you don't end up committing another crime," Judge Stein told Shah.

Shah apologized for her actions upon her sentencing. "I am sorry. My actions have hurt innocent people," she previously said, per Inner City Press's Matthew Russell Lee. "I want to apologize by saying, I am doing all I can to earn the funds to pay restitution."

The reality star also addressed her younger son and her father directly: "To my baby Omar, Mommy is so sorry you were woken up at gunpoint. My late father, I want to tell him I am sorry. I am humbled by your love for me."

While the case was going down, Shah still appeared on RHOSLC. Her legal drama was a major plotline in the show's second and third seasons. Bravo announced she would stay on as a cast member shortly after her guilty plea, a source adding that the case was a "very big part of Jen's story" and the producers would "keep filming her as long as they [could]."

Jen Shah Instagram

Some of her castmates recently revealed on the RHOSLC reunion that Shah asked them for money to help her with the trial expenses.

"They solicited friends for money and a lot of our friends gave them money," shared Heather Gay, Shah's close friend. "I did not give them money but I know people on this couch did."

Gay, 40, then clarified her comments and added, "Not right now."

She also said she would visit Shah in prison "depending on where she goes," but would be sure to check in on Shah's husband, "Coach" Sharreif Shah, and her two kids.

"I will write her if she wants that and I will look in on [son] Omar and Coach and I don't know," she added.