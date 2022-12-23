Jen Shah Fraud Case: U.S. Government Requests to Sentence 'RHOSLC' Star to 10 Years in Prison

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star will be sentenced on Jan. 6, 2023

By
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson

Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.

The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation."

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 23, 2022 02:14 PM

Jen Shah could receive a 10-year prison sentence for her controversial fraud scheme case.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, the United States government penned a request ahead of Shah's January 2023 sentencing to recommend she receive 120 months of imprisonment, or 10 years total.

The government outlined its reasoning for its recommendation to the United States district judge in the memo, filed Friday, saying the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star "took a series of increasingly extravagant steps to conceal her criminal conduct from the authorities" and "engaged in a years-long, comprehensive effort to hide her continued role in the scheme."

"For nearly a decade, the defendant was an integral leader of a wide-ranging, nationwide telemarketing fraud scheme that victimized thousands of innocent people. Many of those people were elderly or vulnerable," the document reads. "Many of those people suffered significant financial hardship and damage. At the defendant's direction, victims were defrauded over and over again until they had nothing left. She and her co-conspirators persisted in their conduct until the victims' bank accounts were empty, their credit cards were at their limits, and there was nothing more to take."

Additionally, the government argued that Shah is "the most culpable person charged in this case" and her "belated expressions of remorse ring hollow."

They noted her post-arrest behavior — including how she went "on a public offensive against the charges and tried to profit off the charges by selling 'Justice for Jen' merchandise" — should warrant a longer sentence.

In light of all of this, the government believes that giving Shah a 10-year sentence is "sufficient."

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY -- Pictured: Jen Shah
Randy Shropshire/Bravo

Shah, 49, was arrested in Utah in March 2021 alongside her assistant Stuart Smith for allegedly orchestrating a phone scam to defraud people over the age of 55. She initially declared she was innocent before later choosing to enter a guilty plea in July.

"We used interstate telephones and emails. I knew many of the purchasers were over the age of 55. I am so sorry," the reality star said in court, per a tweet from Inner City Press's Matthew Russell Lee.

Shah will be sentenced on Jan. 6, 2023.

The mother of two gained recognition as a cast member of RHOSLC. She had been a part of the Bravo series since its first season, which premiered in November 2020. The show is now in its third season.

Though she was still featured in season 3 despite the scandal, Shah recently revealed she will not appear in the upcoming reunion. The reality star said Bravo executives informed her she was "not invited" to film the special because she was unwilling to discuss her ongoing legal woes.

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY -- Season:3 -- Pictured: Jen Shah -- (Photo by: Chris Haston/Bravo via Getty Images)
Chris Haston/Bravo via Getty

"I was clear with Bravo that out of respect for the courts and a standing judicial order, I would not be in a position to discuss anything related to my legal case or sentencing," she said in a statement shared on Instagram.

"Bravo found this unsatisfactory and said they expected to discuss this 'storyline,'" she continued. "That expectation has no regard for me or my family's well-being; so under legal advice, I will not be attending the reunion. I need to focus on the important thing in my life - my family."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Related Articles
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19020 -- Pictured: (l-r) Luis Ruelas, Teresa Giudice -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
'RHONJ' 's Teresa Giudice Is 'Grateful' Ahead of First Christmas with Husband Luis Ruelas
Reality TV Personalities Julie Chrisley (L) and Todd Chrisley (R) visit Hallmark's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood on June 18, 2018 in Universal City, California.
Julie Chrisley Says She's Been 'Praying' There's a 'Reason' for Her Family's Legal Journey
LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 15: (L-R) Chase Chrisley, Julie Chrisley, and Todd Chrisley attend the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 15, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Chase Chrisley Addresses Parents Todd and Julie's Prison Sentences for First Time: A 'Terrible Situation'
Jeff Garlin
Jeff Garlin Books First Role After 'Goldbergs' Exit over Inappropriate On-Set Behavior Claims
Sister Wives Star Christine Brown’s Daughter Gwendlyn Admits She 'Doesn't Really Like' Robyn
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown's Daughter Gwendlyn Admits She 'Doesn't Really Like' Robyn
that-90s-show-122222-6
'That '90s Show' Trailer Shows a Basement Full of 'Chaos' — and Teases Original Cast's Return
jersey shore family vacation
'Jersey Shore' on Tour! MTV Stars Set Out on a Raunchy, Rowdy Road Trip in New Season of 'Family Vacation'
Lindsie Chrisley attends Peanut, the App for Modern Motherhood, Atlanta launch at Paces & Vine Restaurant on September 26, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images); Julie Chrisley (L) and Todd Chrisley attend the grand opening of E3 Chophouse Nashville on November 20, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Nashville)
Lindsie Chrisley's Attorney Breaks Down Todd and Julie's New Appeal Process amid Upcoming Prison Stints
Ashley Darby and Luke Gulbranson Make Romance Instagram-Official
Luke Gulbranson Shows 'RHOP' 's Ashley Darby His 'Winter Wonderland' as She Steps Up Relationship on Instagram
Teresa Giudice, Todd and Julie Chrisley
Teresa Giudice Tells Todd and Julie Chrisley to 'Stand Strong' and 'Stay Connected' to Kids amid Legal Woes
Meri Brown; Kody Brown
'Sister Wives' ' Meri Brown Says 'Not All Is Always As It Seems' in the Wake of Kody Split News
Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice
'RHONJ' : See How Melissa and Joe Gorga Hit a Breaking Point That Led to Skipping Teresa Giudice's Wedding
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 14: Jackie Goldschneider attends 'Legends Ball 2022 BravoCon' at Manhattan Center on October 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)
'RHONJ' 's Jackie Goldschneider Says Shift to Friend Status Was Spurred by Eating Disorder Recovery
Emily in Paris. (L to R) Lily Collins as Emily, Lucas Bravo as Gabriel in episode 309 of Emily in Paris.
'Emily in Paris' Cast and Creator Break Down Shocking Season 3 Cliffhanger — and Tease What's Next!
PARIS, FRANCE - DECEMBER 06: Lily Collins attends the "Emily In Paris" by Netflix - Season 3 World Premiere at Theatre Des Champs Elysees on December 06, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Lily Collins Says 'Emily in Paris' Cast Would've Had 'Panic Attacks' If Show Ended After Twisty Season 3 Finale
Reneé Rapp
Reneé Rapp Is 'Grateful' for' Sex Lives' Costar Alyah Chanelle Scott: 'She Has Gotten Me Through a Lot'