Jen Shah 'Deeply Offended' by Jennie Nguyen's 'Infuriating' Posts, Calls Apology 'Disingenuous'

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s Jennie Nguyen apologized for “hurtful” Facebook posts that recently resurfaced — some of which criticized the Black Lives Matter movement

Jen Shah is not taking Jennie Nguyen's resurfaced Facebook posts lightly.

On Thursday, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star, 48, released a statement in response to her co-stars' alleged 2020 posts that appear to criticize the Black Lives Matter movement and those fighting against social injustice and police brutality.

Shah wrote on Instagram that she felt the need to publicly address Nguyen, 44, because her husband Sharrieff Shah and their sons Omar and Sharrieff Jr. are Black.

"I rarely believe what I see or hear online. I know firsthand what it feels like to be judged without evidence or an admission of guilt," she began her post, referring to her own recent legal troubles.

"However, since my RHOSLC cast member has admitted that she made those horrible comments and posts, I must now stand up, on behalf of my husband and sons who are African American, to say that I am deeply offended by the racially insensitive posts and comments," Shah continued.

She then slammed Nguyen's apology as "disingenuous."

"It was infuriating to see her like and repost comments that made a mockery of and showed complete apathy toward those killed marching to bring awareness to the deep-seeded social justice issues that plague our country," Shah wrote.

"I am equally disappointed by the disingenuous apology that was issued," Shah ended. "Needless to say, we have some real s--- to talk about."

Shah then captioned the Instagram post with a quote from Thurgood Marshall, writing, "Where you see wrong or inequality or injustice, speak out, because this is your country. This is your democracy. Make it. Protect it. Pass it on."

Nguyen issued an apology on Instagram Wednesday after old Facebook posts of hers allegedly resurfaced – some of which criticized the Black Lives Matter movement, the nationwide protests and riots following the death of George Floyd, and more, according to Page Six.

"I want to acknowledge and apologize for my deleted Facebook posts from 2020 that resurfaced today," Nguyen began her statement, which she captioned "#hateisavirus."

"At the time, I thought I was speaking out against violence, but I have since learned how offensive and hurtful my words were," the reality star continued.

"It's why I deactivated that account more than a year ago and why I continue to try to learn about perspectives different from my own," the mom of three explained. "I regret those posts and am sincerely sorry for the pain they caused."

Bravo did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Nguyen's public apology comes shortly after she expressed her frustration with fellow RHOSLC cast member Mary Cosby for saying that she loved her "slanted eyes" during the show's Jan. 2 episode.

"It is insulting to our Asian culture to call me that, and it comes across as racist," Nguyen said in a confessional. "And it's shocking cause Mary should be more educated and understand it's not appropriate to say stuff like that."