Jen Shah's Attorney Claims She Owes More Than $124,000 in Unpaid Legal Fees and Expenses

Jen Shah has landed in even more legal trouble since entering federal prison.

In a court document obtained by PEOPLE, Shah's attorney Priya Chaudhry submitted a letter to Judge Sidney H. Stein citing more than $124,000 in allegedly unpaid legal fees and expenses as the reason that her firm "filed a motion to withdraw as counsel" for her client on March 24.

The founder of New York's ChaudhryLaw PLLC claims the former reality star owes $50,000.00 in unpaid fees and $74,422.95 in unpaid expenses, totaling $124,422.95.

PEOPLE has reached out to Chaudhry for comment.

Shah, 49, gained recognition as a star on Bravo's popular Real Housewives of Salt Lake City series. She was arrested in March 2021 — a moment that occurred in the midst of filming the show's second season — for allegedly targeting individuals in a nationwide scheme. Her assistant Stuart Smith was also arrested in connection to the crime.

Andrew Peterson/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Though Shah initially maintained her innocence, she reversed course in July 2022 and entered a guilty plea. (This came after Smith entered his own guilty plea in November 2021.)

"Ms. Shah is a good woman who crossed a line. She accepts full responsibility for her actions and deeply apologizes to all who have been harmed," Chaudhry said at the time in a statement to PEOPLE. "Ms. Shah is also sorry for disappointing her husband, children, family, friends, and supporters. Jen pled guilty because she wants to pay her debt to society and put this ordeal behind her and her family."

Shah was sentenced on Jan. 6 to 78 months, a.k.a. 6.5 years, in prison. She reported to Federal Prison Camp Bryan in Texas on Feb. 17.

Chris Haston/Bravo via Getty

Before entering prison, Chaudhry told PEOPLE that Shah's "resolve to make her victims whole and to turn her life around is unyielding."

"She is committed to serving her sentence with courage and purpose, fueled by her desire to make amends for the hurt she has caused and to help others in her new community," she continued. "No obstacle will deter Jen from making the most of her time in prison and she's determined to make restitution to those whose lives she has impacted."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Per the Federal Bureau of Prisons' inmate database, Shah will now be released on Aug. 30, 2028 — a full year earlier than her original sentence dictated.