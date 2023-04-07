Entertainment TV Jen Shah's Attorney Claims She Owes More Than $124,000 in Unpaid Legal Fees and Expenses Shah's attorney Priya Chaudhry stated in a letter to Judge Sidney H. Stein that her firm "filed a motion to withdraw as counsel" on March 24 By Dory Jackson Dory Jackson Instagram Twitter Website Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation." People Editorial Guidelines Published on April 7, 2023 12:31 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Jen Shah has landed in even more legal trouble since entering federal prison. In a court document obtained by PEOPLE, Shah's attorney Priya Chaudhry submitted a letter to Judge Sidney H. Stein citing more than $124,000 in allegedly unpaid legal fees and expenses as the reason that her firm "filed a motion to withdraw as counsel" for her client on March 24. The founder of New York's ChaudhryLaw PLLC claims the former reality star owes $50,000.00 in unpaid fees and $74,422.95 in unpaid expenses, totaling $124,422.95. PEOPLE has reached out to Chaudhry for comment. Everything to Know About Real Housewives Star Jen Shah's Fraud Case Shah, 49, gained recognition as a star on Bravo's popular Real Housewives of Salt Lake City series. She was arrested in March 2021 — a moment that occurred in the midst of filming the show's second season — for allegedly targeting individuals in a nationwide scheme. Her assistant Stuart Smith was also arrested in connection to the crime. Andrew Peterson/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Though Shah initially maintained her innocence, she reversed course in July 2022 and entered a guilty plea. (This came after Smith entered his own guilty plea in November 2021.) "Ms. Shah is a good woman who crossed a line. She accepts full responsibility for her actions and deeply apologizes to all who have been harmed," Chaudhry said at the time in a statement to PEOPLE. "Ms. Shah is also sorry for disappointing her husband, children, family, friends, and supporters. Jen pled guilty because she wants to pay her debt to society and put this ordeal behind her and her family." Jen Shah on Adjusting to 'Brown Bag' Breakfasts and Battling 'Self-Destructive' Thinking in Prison Shah was sentenced on Jan. 6 to 78 months, a.k.a. 6.5 years, in prison. She reported to Federal Prison Camp Bryan in Texas on Feb. 17. Chris Haston/Bravo via Getty Before entering prison, Chaudhry told PEOPLE that Shah's "resolve to make her victims whole and to turn her life around is unyielding." "She is committed to serving her sentence with courage and purpose, fueled by her desire to make amends for the hurt she has caused and to help others in her new community," she continued. "No obstacle will deter Jen from making the most of her time in prison and she's determined to make restitution to those whose lives she has impacted." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Per the Federal Bureau of Prisons' inmate database, Shah will now be released on Aug. 30, 2028 — a full year earlier than her original sentence dictated.