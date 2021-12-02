Jen Shah Asks Judge to Dismiss Her Fraud Case, Claims Hulu Documentary Will 'Poison the Jury'

In new court documents, the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star’s attorneys claimed the Hulu documentary, The Housewife & the Shah Shocker, will “jeopardize” her right to a fair trial

Jen Shah is hoping her legal troubles will soon come to an end.

In new court documents obtained by PEOPLE, the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star and her attorneys requested that a judge dismiss charges against the 48-year-old reality star, claiming the new Hulu documentary about her ongoing legal problems is "reprehensible" and will "severely jeopardize" her right to a fair trial.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In March, Shah and her assistant Stuart Smith were arrested and charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing — through which they allegedly victimized 10 or more persons over the age of 55 — and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Jen Shah Credit: Jen Shah/Instagram

The pair pleaded not guilty during an arraignment in April, but late November, Smith, 43, changed his plea to guilty and awaits a sentencing hearing on March 3rd. He faces a maximum of 70 years in prison, the presiding judge said during the plea hearing. Meanwhile, Shah has maintained her innocence.

In Hulu's new documentary, The Housewife & the Shah Shocker, various legal experts, proclaimed Bravo superfans, family and friends of Shah and purported telemarketing scam victims speak out about the case.

Jen Shah Jen Shah | Credit: Chad Kirkland/Bravo/ Getty

In her Nov. 30 filing, Shah's attorney argued that the documentary's interviews with two agents of Homeland Security Investigations provided information about her case that was not publicly available, also including their opinions on the "lavish lifestyle" of "fraudsters" in an attempt to "poison the jury pool."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Their behavior has destroyed any chance that Ms. Shah will have a fair trial with an impartial jury," her attorney wrote of the film in a letter to the judge.

"Given both the extensive viewership of Hulu nationwide and Ms. Shah's public notoriety, a change in venue would not protect Ms. Shah's rights, nor would alternative remedies such as a detailed voir dire or emphatic jury instructions," the court documents continued, before requesting the indictment be dismissed.

Attorneys for Shah did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment Thursday.

During a recent episode of RHOSLC, Shah opened up about her legal troubles, telling one of her lawyers, Clayton Simms, that the ordeal was "surreal."

"What I have been accused of is absolutely the complete opposite of anything I would do in my life. If I have any fault, it's because I'm too giving and I help too many people," she added in a confessional.