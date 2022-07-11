The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star pleaded not guilty on Monday to fraud and money laundering charges, agreeing to forfeit $6 million and pay $9 million in restitution

Jen Shah 'Accepts Full Responsibility' for Fraud, Agrees Not to Appeal If Sentence Is 14 Years or Less

Jen Shah just made a big decision in her ongoing legal battle.

On Monday, The Real Housewives of New York City star — who was previously accused of participating in a nationwide telemarketing fraud scandal — appeared in a New York court to change her plea to guilty.

Shah's guilty plea means she will not stand trial. She was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing. She faces a maximum penalty of up to 30 years in prison.

"Ms. Shah is a good woman who crossed a line. She accepts full responsibility for her actions and deeply apologizes to all who have been harmed," Shah's attorney Priya Chaudhry said in a statement to PEOPLE. "Ms. Shah is also sorry for disappointing her husband, children, family, friends, and supporters. Jen pled guilty because she wants to pay her debt to society and put this ordeal behind her and her family."

Also while in court, Judge Sidney H. Stein asked the 48-year-old reality star whether she agreed not to appeal if she is sentenced to "168 months' prison or fewer" — an amount that equates to 14 years.

"Yes, your Honor," said Shah, per a Twitter thread from Inner City Press' Matthew Russell Lee.

"And you've agreed to forfeit $6 million, and restitution of $9 million?" Judge Stein asked as Shah responded, "Yes, your Honor."

Jen Shah Jen Shah | Credit: Chad Kirkland/Bravo/ Getty

Shah additionally admitted to knowing her actions were "illegal."

"Wire fraud, offering services with little to no value," she told Judge Stein. "We used interstate telephones and emails. I knew many of the purchasers were over the age of 55. I am so sorry."

Shah and her assistant Stuart Smith were arrested in March 2021 on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing and conspiracy to commit money laundering. They allegedly "defrauded hundreds of victims," specifically targeting several people over the age of 55 in a nationwide scheme.

While they both initially entered not guilty pleas that April, Smith changed his plea later that year. Prior to Monday's hearing, Shah had continued to profess her innocence.

"I think what people don't understand is, here in America, you're innocent until proven guilty. I'm innocent. And I believe that this is not just my test, this is everybody's test close to me and in my corner," she said on Bravo's Spilling Iced Tea Instagram Live in September 2021. "How are my closest people around me going to respond, how are they going to show up or not show up?"

Shah joined RHOSLC as an original cast member in November 2020. Much of her season 2 storyline centered around the telemarketing scheme drama. It also became the focal point of Hulu's The Housewife & the Shah Shocker documentary.