Jen Lilley Enlists 'Hallmark Hunks' to Raise Awareness for Fundraiser Benefitting Foster Kids

Hallmark Channel star Jen Lilley enlisted a few of her "hunky" costars to participate in a sultry video to help promote her Camp Christmas in July fundraiser benefitting foster kids

Jen Lilley is passionate about helping foster kids in need and also knows a great way to get people's attention in order to do so: enlist some hunky costars to help promote a worthwhile fundraiser and giveaway.

On Tuesday the Hallmark Channel star, 36, posted a video to Instagram featuring a bunch of her fellow Hallmark stars doing their sultry best to bring attention to Lilley's "Camp Christmas in July" campaign, a month-long effort help get children in foster care, or those at risk of entering foster care, proper school supplies for the fall.

The video features a slew of Hallmark stars in various states of smolder and shirtlessness, including actors: Trevor Donovan, Paul Campbell, Cameron Mathison, Chris McNally, Will Kemp, Carlo Marks, Ryan Paevey, Marcus Rosner, Paul Greene, Andrew Walker and Chris Russell.

They use phrases like "Hey beautiful," and "Happy Hot Girl Summer," to bring cheeky awareness to Lilley's "Camp Christmas in July."

In Lilley's words, the campaign is "an interactive experience where fans, celebrities and brands join forces to fundraise for a cause" and can enter to win $25k in prizes each week. She says their goal is to send "2,021 children in foster care back to school with all the supplies needed for a successful school year."

Lilley and her husband Jason Wayne adopted their two sons via foster care and are both longtime advocates for foster care awareness.