Jersey Shore Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's On-Off Girlfriend Jen Harley Calls Him the 'Best Father'

After a turbulent year, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley appear to be in a better place.

On Sunday, Harley posted a Father’s Day tribute to the Jersey Shore star on Instagram, thanking him for being the “best father” to their 14-month-old daughter Ariana with a sweet slideshow of family photos. On her Instagram Story, she also posted a video of the hotel room in Miami where she and Ortiz-Magro were staying.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Gym, tan, baby has been your ritual since Ariana has been born!” she began. “You have been an amazing father since day 1, you have always shared the load of getting up at night, changing diapers, bath time together, sick days, comforting her when she’s just not having a good day.”

“We couldn’t ask for a better dad than you!” she added. “Thank you for being the best father to our daughter we love you.”

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro/Instagram

RELATED: Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley’s Volatile Relationship, from Arrests to Abuse Allegations

Ortiz-Magro, 33, and Harley, 31, welcomed their daughter on April 3 last year. Their relationship has gone through a series of volatile ups and downs since, with both alleging abuse and infidelity.

A source previously told PEOPLE the two “can be toxic together.”

“When things are good, they’re good, but when they’re bad, they’re really bad,” the source said. “When you put two alphas in a room together, they’re going to clash.”

RELATED: Jersey Shore‘s Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Reveals He Went to Rehab for Alcohol Abuse and Depression

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight earlier this month, Ortiz-Magro didn’t reveal the current status of the relationship but said Harley is “always going to be the mother to my child.”

And his baby girl is his main focus.

“Everything I do now doesn’t affect me anymore, it just affects my child,” he said. “She has to grow up with that. You want to make sure you’re doing the right things because monkey see, monkey do, you know? And I don’t want her doing the same things I did, that’s for sure.”