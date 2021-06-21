Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's Ex Jen Harley Arrested for Alleged Assault Incident with a Deadly Weapon

Jen Harley was taken into police custody in Las Vegas over the weekend

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's ex-girlfriend, Jen Harley, was arrested over the weekend, PEOPLE confirms.

The real estate agent, 33, was taken to Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas on Saturday. According to TMZ, Harley was charged with domestic battery and assault with a deadly weapon. Her bond was set at $5,000 and she was set to appear in court on Sunday.

The alleged victim has not been named by authorities, but the individual in question co-owns a home in the area.

Reps for Harley did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.

Harley's arrest comes not long after Ortiz-Magro, 35, was facing his own legal woes.

An LAPD spokesperson confirmed to PEOPLE in April that Ortiz-Magro was arrested after he allegedly attacked a partner in Los Angeles. He was released from jail in Van Nuys later that day on a $100,000 bail.

Nearly one month later, the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star's attorneys confirmed in a statement issued to PEOPLE that he won't be charged.

"We are very happy that after further investigation both the LA County District Attorney's office and the LA City Attorney's office determined that criminal charges were not warranted against Ronnie related to the incident that occurred in April," lawyers Scott E. Leemon and Leonard Levine said at the time. "As we previously stated, there was a rush to judgment by the media. We will review the alleged violation of probation claim and deal with it accordingly."

Harley, who shares 3-year-old daughter Ariana Sky with Ortiz-Magro, has faced legal issues of her own over the years. Following an argument with the MTV star in June 2018, PEOPLE confirmed that Harley was arrested for domestic battery after she allegedly dragged Ortiz-Magro with a car. The Clark County District Attorney didn't press charges against Harley due to "insufficient evidence."

Harley was then arrested the following year for domestic battery. At the time, she had called local police and claimed that someone had a gun. Authorities subsequently conducted a background check on Harley and discovered that there was an outstanding warrant for her arrest following an alleged New Year's Eve altercation involving Ortiz-Magro.