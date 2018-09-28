Girls Star Jemima Kirke Says She Was Raped by Her Drug Dealer at 22: Why She Didn't Report It

Jemima Kirke has come forward with her own #MeToo story in the wake of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford‘s emotional testimony against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh on Thursday.

After the hearing, the Girls star tweeted her support for Ford, who has accused Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her at a high school party in 1982. Kavanaugh has denied the claims, as well as allegations of sexual misconduct leveled against him by Deborah Ramirez and Julie Swetnick.

“I’m hugely grateful to this woman today,” wrote Kirke, 33. “#IBelieveChristineBlaseyFord.”

Sharing her story in a statement, the actress tried to illustrate why victims so often don’t come forward.

“Ok f— it. When I was 22 I was raped by my drug dealer,” she began. “After I kindly asked him to leave (I didn’t want to make him angry), I dragged myself to the hospital. After the various STD tests, the doctor said sympathetically, ‘You gotta start looking after yourself.’ I believed what he meant was, ‘This could have been prevented if you weren’t hanging out with a drug dealer.’ It would seem that the responsibility was on me and for this reason I didn’t tell anyone and I didn’t report it.”

“I was ashamed because I believed that what had happened to me was a result of having very little self-worth, that this was what happens to drug addicts. This is wrong,” she continued. “My rape had nothing to do with my choices. Drug dealers don’t rape people anymore than a family man does. The rehab counselors didn’t correct that belief. My own mother didn’t correct it. F— anyone who meant well but told me to look at this ‘as a sign’ that I needed help.”

“It is likely that my daughter will one day be sexually assaulted,” Kirke — who portrayed Jessa on Girls — concluded. “I can’t prevent that. She can’t prevent that. But no matter what the circumstances, it won’t be her fault.”

Im hugely grateful to this woman today. #IBelieveChristineBlaseyFord pic.twitter.com/INwE19ogWy — Jemima Kirke (@jemimakirke) September 28, 2018

RELATED: Women Nationwide Report Weeping Over Christine Blasey Ford’s Testimony of Sexual Assault

Kirke is the latest of a string of Hollywood stars to share their own story in the wake of Thursday’s hearings.

Busy Philipps, 39, revealed that she was raped at age 14 with an emotional post on Instagram.

“It’s taken me 25 years to say those words,” wrote the Dawson’s Creek alum. “I wrote about it in my book. I finally told my parents and sister about it 4 months ago.”

“Today is the day we are silent no more,” Philipps continued. “All of us. I’m scared to post this. I can’t imagine what Dr. Ford is feeling right now.”

Modern Family star Sarah Hyland, 27, revealed she was sexually assaulted after a high school friend broke into the bathroom she was in on New Year’s Eve her senior year.

“I thought no one would believe me. I didn’t want to be called dramatic. After all I didn’t say no. Shock can do that to a person,” she wrote. “#believewomen #metoo #ibelieveher.”

On Friday morning, Senator Jeff Flake, the lone swing Republican vote on the Judiciary Committee, said he would vote to confirm Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. With his vote, Republicans on the committee have enough votes to advance the judge’s nomination to the full Senate. A final committee vote is set for 1:30 p.m. ET.