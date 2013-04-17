Jemima Kirke Kisses Jewelry Designer Pamela Love in Bridal Advertisement

The actress and mother of two locks lips for Stone Fox Bride's new collection

It’s not a scene out of Girls, but it could be.

In Stone Fox Bride‘s spring lookbook, Jemima Kirke – who plays Jessa, an English-born bohemian on the HBO series – models the bridal boutique’s offerings while locking lips with jewelry designer Pamela Love.

Aside from playing a same-sex bride, Kirke, 27, also poses in another look from the spring 2013 collection – a see-through, floor-length lace dress called “The Jemima,” with nothing underneath.

Stone Fox Bride says this collection is aimed at brides who aren’t “into uptown. Or anything puffy or fluffy.” Owner Molly Guy told Into the Gloss that while “Jemima is a painter-turned-actress who believes that, in her past life, she was a child prostitute and junkie. (In real life she wears fancy cashmere sweaters and is a Brooklyn mother-of-two married to a nice Jewish lawyer.)”