Jeffrey Dean Morgan Shares Sneak Peek of 11-Year-Old Son's Walking Dead Role: 'Proud of This Dude'

Jeffrey Dean Morgan has a little walker on his hands.

On Thursday, the actor, 54, gave fans a sneak peek at his 11-year-old son Augustus "Gus" Morgan's upcoming appearance on The Walking Dead, sharing a photo of the young boy in full zombie makeup.

"My kid. Just a peek... as a dad, I have to say, I'd be hard pressed to remember a time I've been more proud of this dude," he captioned the black-and-white Instagram shot. "Can't wait for y'all to see him in action #gusydean #zombielife."

Hilarie Burton — who shares Gus and 3-year-old daughter George Virginia with Morgan — left an equally supportive message in the comments section of her husband's post.

"I love my apocalyptic dudes. ❤️❤️❤️," she wrote.

Gus is slated to appear on the 11th and final season of the AMC series.

Earlier this month, Morgan teased Gus' part while on The Late Late Show with James Corden, sharing that it's a "cool little role."

"My 11-year-old son is going to be the featured walker in episode 5," he told host James Corden. "He's been getting his COVID test so he can be on set and all that. He is so pumped it's ridiculous."

While this will be Gus' first appearance on The Walking Dead, he's had experience with the show's zombie makeup in the past, according to Morgan.

"The last time we did any zombie makeup on him, he looked at his reflection in the mirror and passed out," the star recalled. "Now, that was a few years ago so I'm hoping he doesn't pass out this time around because the makeup's gonna be extensive and cool."

"He's so excited," Morgan added.

Gus' role follows his mom's guest-starring stint on The Walking Dead, in which Burton played Lucille — the wife of Morgan's Negan character.

Reflecting on the experience, Morgan told Entertainment Weekly this month that he and Burton, 38, grew emotional while shooting opposite each other.

"We never rehearsed. We couldn't even look at each other without, like, tearing up. It was very interesting. It was weird," he said.

"We only did one or two takes of everything that you saw. It was great, because we couldn't have done it anymore, by the way," Morgan continued. "We were just wrecked."

Burton, for her part, said "the thing that scared me the most" about the role was transforming into a zombie.