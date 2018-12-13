Jeffrey Dean Morgan is reprising his role as John Winchester in the long-running CW show Supernatural.

The actor will appear in the series’ 300th episode called “Lebanon,” which will air Feb. 7, according to Deadline.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“We’re incredibly excited to have Jeffrey back for this milestone episode, and think fans will love what we have planned for his characters … and a few other surprise guest stars,” co-showrunner Andrew Dabb said in a statement to Entertainment Weekly on Wednesday.

The 52-year-old actor hasn’t appeared onscreen as the Winchester family patriarch since 2007’s season 2 finale “All Hell Breaks Loose: Part 2,” in which his character sacrificed himself for his two sons Dean and Sam, played by Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki, respectively.

Morgan last revisited his character in 2008’s season 3, in which he voiced the role of John but was not seen.

RELATED: Inside Supernatural Star Jensen Ackles’ ‘Very Hip’ Yet ‘Low-Key’ Austin Home with His Family

Supernatural is currently in its 14th season and has become the CW’s longest-running show — surpassing Smallville (which aired for 10 seasons), Arrow (which is currently in its seventh season) and Gossip Girl (which had six seasons).

The series stars Padalecki and Ackles as two brothers who hunt demons, ghosts, monsters and other supernatural beings.

Morgan is currently starring as the villainous Negan on The Walking Dead. He also had major roles in Grey’s Anatomy and The Good Wife.