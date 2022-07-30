"You flirtin' with me??" Hilarie Burton commented on a throwback photo posted by her husband Jeffrey Dean Morgan from her One Tree Hill costar Sophia Bush's wedding last month

Jeffrey Dean Morgan Raves Over Wife Hilarie Burton as They Match in Formal Black: 'Love This Woman'

Jeffrey Dean Morgan and wife Hilarie Burton have mastered the art of couple's style.

The Walking Dead star, 56, gushed over Burton, 40, on Twitter Thursday as he shared a throwback photo of the happy couple from last month at her One Tree Hill costar Sophia Bush's wedding to Grant Hughes in his hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma.

"I love this woman immeasurably," Morgan wrote, to which Burton replied: "You flirtin' with me??"

In the photograph, Morgan donned a black three-piece suit and a matching pair of sunglasses, while Burton complimented him in a floor-length black sleeveless gown, which she accessorized with a silver and turquoise belt and matching jewelry.

The couple posed in a beautifully manicured garden at Philbrook Museum of Art, where Bush, 40, and Hughes, 40, tied the knot on June 11.

Burton and Morgan previously got married in October 2019 after a decade together. They share son Augustus "Gus," 12, and 4-year-old daughter George Virginia.

"We had built this life together," Burton told PEOPLE shortly after their nuptials. "We'd had kids together. I think there comes a point where you just don't want to go another day by being inauthentic about it."

They were introduced back in 2009 by another one of Burton's One Tree Hill costars, Danneel Ackles, who is married to Morgan's Supernatural onscreen son Jensen Ackles.

Burton previously spoke to PEOPLE about how they got together. "When he came along, he was so sure of himself," she said in 2020.

"I was not a girl anyone pursued. I've always been alpha. And Jeffrey was like, 'You're going to be my girlfriend,'" Burton recalled, adding: "It was so nice to be pursued. He's a cute dude! And I liked that he knew exactly who he was. His confidence was intoxicating."