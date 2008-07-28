Jeffrey Dean Morgan Not Ruling Out Grey’s Anatomy Return

Jeffrey Dean Morgan, beloved by Grey’s Anatomy fans for playing Izzie Stevens’s smitten but doomed patient Denny Duquette, isn’t ruling out the possibility that he may return for the show’s fifth season.

“We’ll see,” Morgan told PEOPLE Friday when asked about rumors that Denny would return to Grey’s next fall in a possible brain tumor storyline for Katherine Heigl‘s character Izzie. “I read about that, too. Who knows what’s going to happen?”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

If the call does come from the medical drama, Morgan said he be thrilled to be romantically paired with Heigl again on-screen. “She’s awesome,” Morgan said. “I had a blast with her. She’s wonderful and I can’t say enough good things about her and that whole cast.” As for Heigl’s recent Emmy flap, Morgan says her comments were most likely misunderstood–and even if they weren’t, he finds her candor refreshing.

“I think that stuff gets blown completely out of proportion,” he said. “She just speaks her mind. That’s exactly what she does and maybe more should speak their mind.”

Morgan, who has has a busy year filming movies since, was at San Diego’s Comic-Con International to unveil footage from one of next year’s most-anticipated comic book adaptations, the acclaimed Watchmen, in which he plays ruthless superhero The Comedian–a far cry from the endearing Denny.

“This is something that’s a little different than I’ve ever done,” he said. “I’m known for being the nice guy, and the opportunity to play a f—ing devil reincarnated… was something that I would’ve never passed up.” –Scott Huver