Jeffrey Dean Morgan Joins 'The Boys' in Recurring Role for Season 4: 'So Damn Stoked!'

The Boys is making room for an exciting new cast member.

On Thursday, Prime Video announced that Jeffrey Dean Morgan is joining the series in its upcoming fourth season. The actor, 56, will appear as a recurring guest star, but information on his character is currently unknown.

His casting on the popular series will see him reunite with Supernatural creator Eric Kripke, who is The Boys' showrunner. Morgan previously played John Winchester on the long-running CW hit.

Celebrating the casting news on Thursday, Morgan — a longtime star on AMC's The Walking Dead, who is gearing up to appear on a related spinoff — shared how "excited" he was for the new opportunity.

"Can't tell you how excited I am," he tweeted, re-sharing a Twitter announcement from the official show's account. "Big thanks to @therealKripke and @AMCPlus & @TheBoysTV for finding a way with both schedules. No easy task. SO DAMN STOKED!!"

Two months before his casting was confirmed, Kripke teased the likelihood of Morgan appearing on the show.

"Jeffrey Dean Morgan is a superfan of the show, so he and I are talking," he told E! News in June. "We're trying to figure out something for season four. Nothing finalized yet, but he and I are chatting and e-mailing and seeing it we can make it work with his busy schedule."

"So, stay tuned on that," Kripke added.

Morgan is best known for his many TV roles, including Denny Duquette in Grey's Anatomy and Jason Crouse in The Good Wife. His seasons-long tenure as Negan in The Walking Dead is now nearing its end.

After The Walking Dead concludes, Morgan will play Negan in an upcoming spinoff series, titled Dead City. The new show — which he will executive produce alongside costar Lauren Cohan — is slated to premiere on AMC in 2023.

As for The Boys, the Prime Video series, based on the comic book of the same name, has gained massive popularity since its 2019 premiere. It's also been nominated for multiple Emmy Awards.

Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Elisabeth Shue, Colby Minifie, Aya Cash, Claudia Doumit and Jensen Ackles star in the series.

The first three seasons of The Boys are now streaming on Prime Video.