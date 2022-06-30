Jeffrey Dean Morgan Is 'Pro Roe' in Fiery Statement Following Wife Hilarie Burton's Abortion Story

"I got OPINIONS,: the actor and producer posted to Twitter alongside a photo of himself in a "Pro Roe 1973" T-shirt

The Grey's Anatomy actor, 56, tweeted his passionate pro-choice stance on Thursday in the wake of the SCOTUS reversal of the landmark 1973 decision that federally guaranteed women's right to choose to get an abortion.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I got OPINIONS," he wrote. "You don't like em? Piss off. Go follow someone else. I'm in a block n delete kinda mood today. Before you clap back with some bulls---… read my wife's last instagram post… and tell me I have no skin in the game."

The post also included a photo of Morgan in a "Pro Roe 1973" T-shirt and sunglasses with a stern look on his face.

On Tuesday, Morgan's wife, actress Hilarie Burton, shared a powerful statement recalling her own abortion after pregnancy loss.

"Having an abortion after my fetus died allowed for my uterus to heal in a way that made it healthy enough to carry future pregnancies," explained Burton, 39. "It doesn't matter if you use the term D&C. The official word on the hospital paperwork is abortion. That's what it was."

While Burton has received support from many of her fans who have also suffered pregnancy losses, there are still many people who post hateful comments on social media, and comments on her Instagram post have been turned off.

Hilarie Burton, Augustus Morgan, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan attend The Cinema Society's screening of "Mary Poppins Returns" co-hosted by Lindt Chocolate at SVA Theatre on December 17, 2018 in New York City Credit: Mike Pont/Getty