In an upcoming episode of The Walking Dead, Jeffrey Dean Morgan's real-life wife, Hilarie Burton, will play Negan's wife, Lucille

Jeffrey Dean Morgan Calls Working with Wife Hilarie Burton the 'Highlight of My Career'

Jeffrey Dean Morgan is still reeling from the experience of working with wife Hilarie Burton Morgan on camera.

On Monday, the actor, 54, posted a series of photos to Instagram from an upcoming Walking Dead episode in which his real-life wife, Burton, doubles as his on-screen wife.

In the flashback-filled episode entitled "Here's Negan," Burton stars as Lucille, the wife of Morgan's character, Negan.

"Days away from 'Here's Negan' another little sneak peek of @hilarieburton and myself having fun on camera," Morgan captioned the on-screen photos of the pair. "Working with her on this? Probably the highlight of my career."

"I sure know how lucky I am," the actor gushed.

Flattered by the post, Burton, 38, replied, "You trying to kiss later? Cause you're being SUPER sweet! Love you the most. Xxxxxxx"

Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan, Hilarie Burton as Lucille-The Walking Dead_Season 10, Episode 22 Image zoom Credit: Josh Stringer/AMC

In the photos, Morgan and Burton's characters are seen embracing, gazing into each other's eyes while sitting on a bed.

The upcoming episode, airing Sunday, will show the reformed villain Negan reflecting on his past and coming to a conclusion about his future.

As fans of the show will recall, Negan's wife died of cancer at the beginning of the zombie apocalypse and eventually became the namesake of Negan's famous weapon — a barbed wire-covered baseball bat.

Hilarie Burton and Jeff Morgan Image zoom Hilarie Burton and Jeff Morgan | Credit: Getty Images

Burton revealed she'd been cast in the episode back in November on Twitter. "Been pretty hard to keep this a secret. But I love working with @JDMorgan. I love watching him become #Negan and take on that swagger," she said of her husband, who has starred on The Walking Dead since 2016. "And I love the @TheWalkingDead family. They've been a part of our family for ages and I'm so grateful for their kindness."

Burton and Morgan have been together for over 11 years and wed in October 2019.