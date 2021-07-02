Jeffrey Dean Morgan Calls Wife Hilarie Burton 'Perfect' in Birthday Tribute: 'My Best Friend'

Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton have been married since 2019, and share two kids together

Jeffrey Dean Morgan has nothing but love for Hilarie Burton.

In celebration of the One Tree Hill alum's 39th birthday on Thursday, Morgan, 55, shared a sweet tribute to his wife on Instagram, calling her "perfect" and his "best friend."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Happy birthday to my best friend," he began, in the caption of a black-and-white selfie of the couple. "@hilarieburton is a lot of things… I've been sitting here trying to figure out what words to use to describe her awesomeness… there are too many."

"She… in a word? Perfect," The Walking Dead star continued. "The hottest. The smartest. Most thoughtful. Pretty damn funny. Easily the meanest according to our kids. Also hands down, the best mom… according to our kids…and me."

"Talented as hell. Nobody kisses better… not that I'd know," he joked. "But really… more than anything? She's my best friend. Every second of everyday she's many of the above things simultaneously, more. But ALWAYS, my best friend."

Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey DEan Morgan | Credit: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Explaining that he's currently "not with" Burton in person to celebrate her birthday, Morgan went on to vow that he "should never miss" another one again.

"So… after this year, I won't," he added. "I love you mrs morgan. I'm wishing you the happiest of days…. When I get home. Happy birthday. I'm real glad you were born… and SO recently too!"

The actor signed off the heartfelt note with: "xoxohusband."

RELATED VIDEO: Jeffrey Morgan Jokes Hilarie Burton 'Jumped' on Him 'With a Quickness' the First Time They Met

Burton's birthday comes just a month after the pair celebrated the 12th anniversary of their first date, which was set up by the actress' One Tree Hill costar Danneel Ackles and her husband Jensen Ackles — who played Morgan's on-screen son in Supernatural.

Burton recalled their first encounter to PEOPLE in April 2020. "When he came along, he was so sure of himself," she said. "I was not a girl anyone pursued. I've always been alpha."

The Drama Queens podcast co-host added, "And Jeffrey was like, 'You're going to be my girlfriend.' It was so nice to be pursued. He's a cute dude! And I liked that he knew exactly who he was. His confidence was intoxicating."

hilarie-burton-family Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton with daughter George and son Augustus | Credit: Jeffrey Dean Morgan/Instagram

On May 8, Burton marked the anniversary of their first date on her Instagram, remembering the "smokin hot @jeffreydeanmorgan showed up and it was game over."

"Here's to being crazy kids, living all over the country, giving birth to two doppelgängers, getting gray hair and still being totally inappropriate.... together," she quipped.

In a separate post to honor the anniversary, Morgan wrote that he "never could of [sic] imagined this kind of happiness."