Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton to Host Weekly AMC Talk Show Filmed at Their New York Farm

Social distancing with the Morgans!

AMC announced Friday that it will be launching the new weekly series Friday Night in with the Morgans, a video-chat-based show hosted by Jeffrey Dean Morgan and wife Hilarie Burton Morgan from their farm in upstate New York. The series is set to premiere April 17.

The couple will share stories about living in isolation, host various guests — such as Christian Serratos, Mark Duplass and Sarah Wayne Callies — in unfiltered conversations about how they’re handling the coronavirus outbreak, and will highlight folks on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Alright folks. Gonna try something here…. very much, with your help, going to figure this out as we go!” Morgan, 53, wrote on his Instagram, before adding, “The plan is to maybe smile and laugh in a time that has been very hard to smile, much less laugh. We will be interacting with fans and I’m sure, NOT fans as well, which is always a good time!”

“I now need to figure out some hashtags… hold while I do some thinking… xoxojd,” he added.

“Cuddle up with us next Friday,” Burton, 37, captioned the show’s key art on her own Instagram.

The show “will be an experiment” and “the antidote to the overly rehearsed, overly manicured glimpse into somebody’s perfect life,” said Sarah Barnett, president of AMC Networks’ Entertainment Group and AMC Studios.

“We have been a part of the AMC family for a long time and are honored to create this comforting space with them,” the couple said in a statement. “From our home here at Mischief Farm, we look forward to shining a light on those who are doing good in the world, catching up with old friends and connecting with the awesome fan base we’ve gotten to know over the years.”

Other guests slated to be on the show include Katie Aselton, Dr. Sharagim Kemp, Jensen Ackles and Danneel Ackles.

Recently, Burton shared an adorable photo of the couple to Instagram and thanked Morgan for being “the rock of our family.

“I’ve aged 300 years in the last month. And I’ve got all the grey hair to prove it. After absorbing all the messages asking for help, I’ve also had more than one freak out,” she wrote. “So I just publicly want to thank my husband @jeffreydeanmorgan for being the rock of our family. The calm in the storm. Thanks for letting me cry, for not caring that the house is a disaster, or that dinner is usually at 9pm.”

“Also, thanks for bringing me coffee in bed this morning. You’re nice,” she added.

The new co-hosts recently celebrated their son August’s 10th birthday on Instagram with a sweet tribute.

“Happy birthday to our dude. 10. Double digits. How the hell did that happen?” Morgan wrote with a slideshow of photos.

“You were just born like… a second ago?! I love you punk. So much,” the actor added. “The best decade of our lives because of you. Me n ma are super lucky and proud. Xoxodad.”

“Our son, Gus Morgan, turns ten today,” Burton wrote in a post of her own. “He is the most spectacular person. His dad @jeffreydeanmorgan and I are beyond lucky that he is ours. I love you, my boy. Happy Birthday!!!! 😭😭😭.”

The couple also shares 2-year-old daughter George Virginia.

Friday Night In with the Morgans premieres Friday, April 17 at 10 p.m. ET on AMC.