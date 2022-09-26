Jeffrey Dahmer Victim's Cousin Says Netflix's 'Monster' Is 'Retraumatizing' Family: 'For What?'

Dahmer victim Errol Lindsey's cousin Eric Perry tweeted that his family had not been notified about the series in advance, and sister Rita Isbell said watching the show "felt like reliving" the trial

By
Published on September 26, 2022 02:51 PM
Dahmer. Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer in episode 105 of Dahmer. Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.
Photo: Courtesy Of Netflix

The family of one of Jeffrey Dahmer's victims is speaking out about Monster, Netflix's new show about the serial killer.

Eric Perry, a cousin of Errol Lindsey, tweeted that the Ryan Murphy-helmed series is "retraumatizing" his family.

"I'm not telling anyone what to watch, I know true crime media is huge rn, but if you're actually curious about the victims, my family (the Isbell's) are pissed about this show," he posted on Twitter last Thursday. "It's retraumatizing over and over again, and for what? How many movies/shows/documentaries do we need?"

Perry also retweeted a video that drew a comparison between Rita Isbell, Lindsey's sister, who tried to rush Dahmer in the courtroom, and the Netflix interpretation of the event.

"Like recreating my cousin having an emotional breakdown in court in the face of the man who tortured and murdered her brother is WILD," Perry wrote. "WIIIIIILD."

Netflix did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Isbell opened up about the moment in which she gave her victim impact statement in 1992, echoing Perry's emotions about the new series.

"When I saw some of the show, it bothered me, especially when I saw myself — when I saw my name come across the screen and this lady saying verbatim exactly what I said," she wrote in a first-person essay for Insider.

"If I didn't know any better, I would've thought it was me. Her hair was like mine, she had on the same clothes. That's why it felt like reliving it all over again," she continued. "It brought back all the emotions I was feeling back then."

She concluded, "I was never contacted about the show. I feel like Netflix should've asked if we mind or how we felt about making it. They didn't ask me anything. They just did it."

Perry also later tweeted that his family was not notified about the project, writing, "My family found out when everyone else did."

Jeffrey Dahmer, Evan Peters
EUGENE GARCIA/AFP via Getty, Courtesy Of Netflix

Monster was first announced in March 2021 with the American Horror Story alum Evan Peters attached to portray the serial killer.

It's just the latest in a series of projects to recount Dahmer's murders.

Jeremy Renner starred in the 2002 film Dahmer, while the 2017 film My Friend Dahmer featured former Disney star Ross Lynch as the murderer.

Dahmer raped, murdered and dismembered at least 17 men and boys in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, between 1978 and 1991, shocking the world with the extent of his crimes, including cannibalism and necrophilia.

While the current series gives a closer look at his victims, it also highlights one victim who got away and who played a significant role in Dahmer's eventual arrest.

