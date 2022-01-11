Jeff Ross Gathered with Bob Saget's 'Wonderful Castmates', Close Friends to Honor Him After His Death

"I spent yesterday in Bob's kitchen crying, eating and even laughing with his awesome wife Kelly, a few of our close pals and Bob's wonderful castmates," Jeff Ross said

Bob Saget's loved ones gathered together to mourn the TV legend.

On Instagram Monday, Saget's longtime pal Jeff Ross shared that after Saget's death, he gathered with those closest to the late actor.

"I spent yesterday in Bob's kitchen crying, eating and even laughing with his awesome wife Kelly [Rizzo], a few of our close pals and Bob's wonderful castmates," Ross, 56, wrote alongside a carousel of photos of the pair alongside some of their famous friends. "Yes it was a full house but it still felt very very empty without our star."

Ross continued, "Bob made everything better and losing him hasn't set in for me. But in a way I think this is the easy part. The hard part will be next time I need advice or some cheering up or a pastrami sandwich at 2 am after a break up and my pal Bob isn't around to get me through it."

Concluding his post, the comedian added: "I hope everyone reading this has a friend like Bob."

Ross continued to honor Saget on his Instagram Story by sharing several photos and videos of the pair over the years. In one upload, he said he was "catching up with some old Bob videos" and shared one of his "favorite jokes," featuring Cloris Leachman dissing Saget at the Comedy Central Roast of Bob Saget in 2008.

Saget died Sunday at age 65. Just one day after performing a stand-up show outside of Jacksonville, Florida, he was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando.

"We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today," Saget's family said in a statement. "He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter. Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world."

Saget's wife Kelly Rizzo also shared a statement and said the comedian was her "whole heart."

"Bob was my absolute everything. I am so completely shattered and in disbelief," the Eat Travel Rock blogger said. "I am so deeply touched by the outpouring of love and tribute from our friends, family, his fans and his peers."

"When the time is right and when this news is not as raw, I look forward to sharing more of Bob with the world," Rizzo added. "Sharing how much he meant to me, all of those around him, and how much all of his fans and friends meant to him as well. Thank you for respecting my privacy at this time."

Many of Saget's famous friends and peers also mourned his passing on social media. His former Full House castmates also issued a joint statement on Instagram.

"Thirty-five years ago, we came together as a TV family, but we became a real family. And now we grieve as a family," the joint statement read. "Bob made us laugh until we cried. Now our tears flow in sadness, but also with gratitude for all the beautiful memories of our sweet, kind, hilarious, cherished Bob."

Bob Saget and Jeff Ross attend Scleroderma Research Foundation's Cool Comedy - Hot Cuisine New York 2018 at Caroline's on Broadway on December 11, 2018 Credit: Ilya S. Savenok/Getty

Their statement continued, "He was a brother to us guys, a father to us girls and a friend to all of us. Bob, we love you dearly. We ask in Bob's honor, hug the people you love. No one gave better hugs than Bob."

Separately, fellow Full House alum John Stamos said he's "not ready to accept that he's gone." But will instead "imagine him out there, still on the road, doing what he loves with all his heart and humor."

Authorities confirmed on Monday that Saget's autopsy was completed and said there's "no evidence of drug use or foul play" at this time, but the "cause and manner of death are pending further studies and investigation."