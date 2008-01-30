Jeff Probst Dishes on Hot SurvivorRomance

The jungle will get steamier than usual in the newest edition of Survivor.

Two of the castaways hook up romantically, according to host Jeff Probst, in the first love match since Rob Mariano and Amber Brkich met on Survivor: All Stars, formed an alliance and eventually married.

“We have some of the most intimate footage we have ever had of a love affair developing and ‘consummating’ in a Survivor way,” Probst tells Entertainment Tonight, of the latest season, Survivor: Micronesia — Fans vs. Favorites. “It was brilliant how we captured it, because they tried to hide. We out-thought them.”

Probst assures that, in addition to a machete, cooking pot and flint, contestants were provided with condoms and tampons. “We don’t want to have any Survivor babies,” he says.

Premiering Feb. 7 (at 8 p.m. EST) on CBS, Fans vs. Favorites pits Survivor veterans against a team of hardcore fans of the show. Returning contestants include Cirie Fields, Jonathan Penner, Eliza Orlins, Amanda Kimmel, Jonny Fairplay, James Clement, Parvati Shallow, Ozzy Lusth, Ami Cusack and Yau Man Chan.

Probst will also be back for another two seasons of the series. “All you have to really do is step inside my shoes for a single moment, and you understand why,” he says. “I travel the world, I get to host and produce one of the most exciting shows — and I make more money than any college dropout should make.” –Gerri Miller

Monty Brinton/CBS