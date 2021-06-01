Jeff Probst Celebrates 21 Years of Survivor, Teases 'New Things' in Upcoming Season 41

Season 41 of Survivor is set to premiere on CBS in September, the longtime host said

Jeff Probst took a brief break from his Survivor hosting duties on Monday to celebrate the series' 21-year anniversary.

The TV personality, 59, posted a video on Twitter from Fiji, where he is filming the upcoming 41st season of Survivor, set to premiere on CBS in September.

"I can't believe it's been 21 years since the series premiere of @survivorcbs," he captioned the clip. "I wanted to find time today to recognize all the loyal fans for the continued support, we would not be going 21 years strong without you. Thank you, I can't wait for you to see S41 on @CBS in the fall."

In the video, Probst reflected on the past two decades of the competition show and teased what's to come in the latest season.

"Greetings from Fiji, where it is cold and rainy and windy and we are shooting Survivor," he began. "In fact, we are just a few minutes away from shooting a challenge — I stepped away so I don't give anything away, because I wanted to be a part of celebrating that it was 21 years ago, May 31st, 2000, that we premiered our first season, first episode."

Probst gave a special thank you to Survivor fans who have kept the show going for so long.

"It's crazy that we're back out here still shooting," he said. "We love it and it's directly because of you guys: loyal survivor fans who often become dedicated survivor players who hopefully go back to being loyal survivor fans."

He continued, "For 21 years you've been with us, we appreciate it. We love making this show, we're out here right now making more. So Survivor 41 will be the beginning of the third decade of Survivor, it premieres in September. I hope you like it, we're trying some new things."

SURVIVOR: WINNERS AT WAR Survivor Cast | Credit: Robert Voets/CBS via Getty

The host also acknowledged the bad weather, saying his hands were "shaking" because of the cold rain on the tropical island.

"This is what you sign up for," he said. "Players are getting ready to run a big challenge, they're going to be exhausted, and then we're going to vote somebody out but that is the dream — and the dream is still alive 21 years later."