Colton Haynes' Estranged Husband Jeff Leatham Responds to Star's Divorce Filing

Colton Haynes‘ estranged husband, Jeff Leatham, responded to the actor’s divorce filing.

The Four Seasons’ artistic director, 46, filed a response to the actor’s petition to dissolve their marriage in court documents filed May 10 and obtained by PEOPLE.

The artistic director requested that the court not be involved in awarding spousal support to either himself or his estranged husband.

Like Haynes, Leatham cited irreconcilable difference as the reason for their separation and listed their official date of separation as May 1, 2018.

The Arrow actor, 29, filed for divorce last Tuesday, just two days before Leatham’s response and six months after the pair tied the knot in front of 120 guests at a nighttime ceremony held at a Palm Springs hotel and officiated by their longtime friend Kris Jenner.

The duo’s relationship came under scrutiny after the former Teen Wolf actor deleted several recent photos of him and Leatham from his Instagram account. Haynes also dropped “Leatham” from his name in his Instagram bio as well as the word “husband.”

Leatham followed suit and dropped his hyphenated name.

Jeff would never cheat. He's an amazing man. Please stop being mean to him. The song I wrote was about a past relationship. ❤ — Colton Haynes (@ColtonLHaynes) May 5, 2018

While rumors suggested Leatham had been unfaithful in their marriage after the actor released an acoustic song called “Man It Suck” — which referenced a “cheating drama — Haynes set the record straight in a tweet earlier this month.

“Jeff would never cheat,” Haynes tweeted. “He’s an amazing man. Please stop being mean to him. The song I wrote was about a past relationship.”

The couple exchanged vows on Oct. 27, 2017, in front of their family and A-list friends at the Palm Springs hotel.

“It’s just amazing when you find someone who kind of teaches you to love yourself more,” Haynes told PEOPLE at the time. “When you learn to really love someone, it’s completely life-changing. Now we have this beautiful life together and this epic journey ahead.”

Leatham also reflected on how the two met, telling PEOPLE, “Love at first sight really does exist. A lot of people protect their hearts, but you have to keep your heart and your mind open. That’s how you truly find love in life.”

“Colton has been such an inspiration to me,” he added. “We couldn’t be more different, but our love is the same and I think that’s the strongest part of our relationship.”