The Goldbergs Star Jeff Garlin Files for Divorce from Wife Marla After 24 Years

Jeff Garlin‘s marriage is over.

The Goldbergs star filed for divorce from his wife of 24 years, Marla Garlin, on Tuesday citing irreconcilable differences, according to court documents obtained by The Blast.

Jeff and Marla — they married on July 24, 1994 — split July 25, 2017, according to the court documents.

They share sons James, 22, and Duke, 18.

In addition to ABC comedy The Goldbergs, on which he appears as Murray Goldberg, Jeff is also widely recognized for his starring role on Curb Your Enthusiasm. The actor has starred on the Larry David-created comedy as Jeff Greene since 2000.

He also served as executive producer on the show and has earned eight Emmy nominations.

Marla is a casting director, who scored an Emmy nomination in 2003 for outstanding casting for a comedy series for her work on Curb Your Enthusiasm.