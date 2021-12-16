Jeff Garlin Leaving The Goldbergs amid HR Investigation into Inappropriate On-Set Behavior: Report

On Dec. 3, Vanity Fair reported that Jeff Garlin had been accused of engaging "in a pattern of verbal and physical conduct on set that made people uncomfortable"

Jeff Garlin is leaving The Goldbergs, ABC has confirmed to PEOPLE.

The 59-year-old actor's departure was mutually agreed upon, Deadline, Variety and The Wrap reported. The exit comes amid a human resources investigation into Garlin's alleged inappropriate behavior on the set of ABC's longest-running comedy series.

Vanity Fair was first to report the misconduct allegations on Dec. 3, noting Garlin was accused of engaging "in a pattern of verbal and physical conduct on set that made people uncomfortable."

Reps for Garlin and Sony Pictures Television did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Addressing the allegations against him in an interview with Vanity Fair, Garlin claimed that human resources has been looking into his on-set behavior for quite some time.

"There has been an HR investigation on me the past three years. HR has come to me three years in a row for my behavior on set," he said.

Garlin also told the outlet that he would not be fired from The Goldbergs. "We're trying to come to a place where we come to an agreement. Either I can behave the way [they want] or not. We'll see, but I'm not being fired and I've not been fired. We're in the middle of talking about what we're going to do, but there will not be a firing," he said.

The actor, who admittedly almost left The Goldbergs before season 9 because he was "bored" with the show, later called his on-set behavior "silly" but not intentionally harmful.

"I'm on a comedy show. I am always a kind and thoughtful person. I make mistakes, sure. But my comedy is about easing people's pain. Why would I ever want to cause pain in anybody for a laugh? That's bullying. That's just uncalled for," he said.

Garlin was then given a chance to address individual accusations made against him, including reports of inappropriate touching in the form of hugs, Vanity Fair reported.

"I gotta be honest with you. I am a person who hugs for sure," he told Vanity Fair. "And it's quick hugs, but I didn't realize that anyone was feeling—so if you want to write that story, that's a true story. It puts the onus on them to say something, and I would gladly respect anyone who said, 'Please don't hug me. I don't feel comfortable.'"

Regarding an alleged incident in which he suggested via text that a co-worker show up to a table read "wearing only panties," Garlin said he "didn't write those words."

"And I'd like to see the text and who I sent it to," he added. "But everything that I write like that is about joking. I am respectful of women and women's bodies. And I don't make jokes about that, because I don't find it funny."