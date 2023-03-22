Jeff Garlin's Abrupt Exit from 'The Goldbergs' Was 'a Long Time Coming,' Says Costar Wendy McLendon-Covey

Jeff Garlin's character was killed off of The Goldbergs ahead of season 10 following allegations that the actor engaged in inappropriate on-set behavior

By
Published on March 22, 2023 12:18 PM
WENDI MCLENDON-COVEY, JEFF GARLIN in The Goldbergs
Photo: Ron Tom/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty

Wendi McLendon-Covey is clearing up a few things about her former costar Jeff Garlin's seemingly unexpected departure from The Goldbergs.

Garlin, 60, suddenly left the show in the middle of season 9 following an internal investigation into concerns about his workplace behavior. McLendon-Covey, 53, told Andy Cohen the dismissal had been "a long time coming" during an interview on the Bravo exec's SiriusXM radio show Andy Cohen Live on Tuesday.

"And that it finally happened it was like, 'OK, OK. Finally, someone is listening to us,'" added the McLendon-Covey, who plays the show matriarch Beverly Goldberg.

JEFF GARLIN, WENDI MCLENDON-COVEY in The Goldbergs
Kelsey McNeal/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty

McLendon-Covey didn't want to rehash much more than that, though.

"I feel like the less people know about [Garlin's allegations], the better," she told Cohen. "No one, no one benefits from knowing anything." She also acknowledged she was "exhausted" by "the PTSD of it all" after working alongside Garlin for nine seasons.

Garlin's character, Murray Goldberg, was ultimately killed off at the beginning of season 10, leaving no room for the actor to return.

Back in December 2021, the actor addressed the allegations in a conversation with Vanity Fair ahead of his official departure.

"I'm on a comedy show. I am always a kind and thoughtful person," he said. "I make mistakes, sure. But my comedy is about easing people's pain. Why would I ever want to cause pain in anybody for a laugh? That's bullying. That's just uncalled for."

The interview took place before Garlin left the series. At the time, he confirmed he hadn't been fired, saying, "There has been an HR investigation on me [for] the past three years. HR has come to me three years in a row for my behavior on set."

Last December Garlin booked a new role on Mindy Kaling's Never Have I Ever, his first acting hire since The Goldbergs exit.

The Goldbergs' continues to air new episodes Wednesdays at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC ahead of its series finale on May 3.

