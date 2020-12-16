Jeff Dye Seemingly Responds to Kristin Cavallari and Austen Kroll Romance Rumors: 'He Wishes'

Kristin Cavallari, who has been romantically linked to Jeff Dye, recently partied in Nashville with Southern Charm's Austen Kroll

The comedian, who has been romantically linked to Cavallari, 33, since October, posted a cryptic tweet on Tuesday after Cavallari and Kroll, 33, made headlines for documenting a night of partying together in Nashville over the weekend.

"He wishes," Dye, 37, wrote on Twitter alongside a winking face emoji.

Cavallari and Kroll fueled dating rumors on Dec. 13 while partying with Kroll's fellow Southern Charm cast member Craig Conover, Cavallari's best friend and hairstylist Justin Anderson and his fiancé Austin “Scoot” Rhodes.

In an Instagram Live video posted by Anderson, the group all sang and danced in a living room to Taylor Swift's "Mean." At one point, viewers saw Cavallari sexily dancing on a table behind Anderson before being lifted up onto Kroll's shoulders.

Anderson also posted a group photo — featuring himself, Cavallari, Kroll and Conover — sitting in a restaurant with the Nashville skyline in the background.

After fans speculated that Cavallari and Kroll were an item, the Laguna Beach alum confirmed on Monday that the two reality stars are not dating.

“I didn’t realize I wasn’t allowed to have FRIENDS that are guys,” Cavallari wrote alongside a clip of her rolling her eyes on her Instagram Story.

Following her divorce from husband Jay Cutler, Cavallari was linked to Dye in October after they were pictured kissing at a bar in Chicago.

Earlier this month, Cavallari and Dye took a trip to Mexico in which they were “very affectionate.”

“Kristin had a great weekend in Cabo San Lucas. She was with friends and Jeff,” a source previously told PEOPLE about the vacation. “They stayed at the Nobu Hotel, enjoyed the pool and fun dinners. Kristin and Jeff were very affectionate. She was beaming around him.”