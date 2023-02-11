Jeff Ballard, Longtime Publicist for Charlie Sheen, Dead at 64: 'Sorely Missed, Now And Forever'

Jeff Ballard represented several other stars, including Lori Loughlin, Johnny Depp and Paula Abdul, throughout his career

By
Published on February 11, 2023 12:10 PM
Jeff Ballard. courtesy of Brad Bessey
Photo: Courtesy of Brad Bessey

Jeff Ballard, a veteran publicist who represented Charlie Sheen and various other stars throughout his career, has died. He was 64.

Ballard died on Jan. 30 at the UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center following a five-year battle with lymphoma, his friend, Brad Bessey, tells PEOPLE.

In a statement shared with PEOPLE, Sheen, 57, remembered Ballard as an "equally loyal and generous" friend.

"As my publicist of 37 years, it's no secret that he had his work cut out for him. He met every challenge head on with class and patience," the actor said. "As my dear friend of 40 years, he was equally loyal and generous to a fault. Safe travels JB, you are sorely missed, now and forever."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

https://www.instagram.com/jeffballardpr/. Jeffrey Ballard/Instagram
Jeffrey Ballard/Instagram

Ballard also represented the likes of Lori Loughlin, Johnny Depp, Paula Abdul, Matthew Perry, Cuba Gooding Jr., Zac Efron, Ryan Seacrest, Jared Leto and Willie Aames, among others.

The veteran publicist got his start after signing Eight Is Enough stars Adam Rich and Dick Van Patten as a teenager, when he "crashed the set" of the television series as a high school journalism student, a bio about Ballard provided to PEOPLE by Bessey states.

After working his way into publicity, he launched Jeff Ballard PR in 1982, which led him to eventually rep Sheen's Oscar campaigns for 1986's Platoon and 1987's Wall Street. He later also played a role in Nancy Reagan's "Just Say No" campaign.

Ballard would regularly share throwback photos with his clients on his Instagram page, as well as a few updates on his cancer treatment.

"American Idol" Season 5 - Paula Abdul, judge and Jeff Ballard, publicist for Paula Abdul *EXCLUSIVE* ***Exclusive*** (Photo by Ray Mickshaw/WireImage for Fox Television Network)
Ray Mickshaw/WireImage for Fox Television Network

"There are no words to describe the very special friendship that Jeff and I have had over the last 4 decades," Abdul, 60, shared in a tribute to Ballard on Instagram. "We were teenagers when we met and forged a mutual admiration as people and professionals that lasted from my Laker Girls days to present day. We worked together, played together and knew we were always there for each other."

"The word love hardly describes my feelings for Jeff and the compassion I've had for all he has soldiered through, but I truly loved him so much," she continued. "He will be missed by all whose lives he touched. His long suffering is over now and my prayer is that he rests in peace for all eternity."

Underneath Abdul's post, several other stars shared messages of support, including Debbie Gibson, who commented, "Ohhhh I didn't know Jeff passed. Loved him. So sorry to hear 😢❤️."

Longtime friend Loughlin, 58, visited Ballard in the hospital during his final days, Bessey tells PEOPLE.

The Full House alum shared in a statement obtained by PEOPLE that Ballard "was a great friend and could always lift your spirits with his wicked sense of humor, which he maintained even in his darkest hours."

"Jeff was thankful for his blessed life, the many friends he made along the way and the opportunities that were afforded to him," Loughlin continued. "I miss him very much."

Related Articles
Charlie Thomas of The Drifters
The Drifters Star Charlie Thomas Dead: The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Was 85
CBS announcers Billy Packer, left, and Jim Nantz laugh during a break in the championship game in the Big Ten basketball tournament in Indianapolis, . Packer, an Emmy award-winning college basketball broadcaster who covered 34 Final Fours for NBC and CBS, died Thursday night, Jan. 26, 2023. He was 82. Packer's son, Mark, told The Associated Press that his father had been hospitalized in Charlotte, N.C., for the past three weeks and had several medical issues, and ultimately succumbed to kidney failure Obit Packer Basketball, Indianapolis, United States - 12 Mar 2006
Longtime College Basketball Announcer Billy Packer Dead at 82
Sade attends at Keep A Child Alive's 7th annual Black Ball; Snoop Dogg attends the Comedy Central Roast Of Justin Bieber; Gloria Estefan poses for a photo before she sits down with Larry Flick for SiriusXM's 'Leading Ladies' series
Sade, Snoop Dogg and Gloria Estefan Among 2023 Songwriters Hall of Fame Inductees
Grant Goodeve attends the premiere of "Twin Peaks" at Ace Hotel on May 19, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. , Eight Is Enough" actors Jimmy Van Patten, Connie Needham, Dianne Kay, Laurie Walters and Adam Rich attend the Los Angeles premiere of the musical "Hello Dolly" at the Pantages Theatre on January 30, 2019 in Hollywood, California.
Adam Rich's' Eight Is Enough' Costar Grant Goodeve on How Time with the Young Star Inspired Him to Have Kids
Willie Aames; Adam Rich
Willie Aames Says 'I'm Gutted' After 'Eight Is Enough' Costar Adam Rich's Death: 'My Only Little Brother'
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: (L - R) "Eight Is Enough" actors Jimmy Van Patten, Connie Needham, Dianne Kay, Laurie Walters and Adam Rich attend the Los Angeles premiere of the musical "Hello Dolly" at the Pantages Theatre on January 30, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)
Adam Rich, Star of 'Eight Is Enough', Dead at 54
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 12: (L-R) Steven Van Zandt, Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp visit the SiriusXM Studios in New York for a SiriusXM Town Hall in support of Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp’s album '18' on October 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for SiriusXM)
Johnny Depp Visited Jeff Beck's 'Bedside': He Is 'Totally Devastated' by His Death, Source Says
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 12: (L-R) Steven Van Zandt, Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp visit the SiriusXM Studios in New York for a SiriusXM Town Hall in support of Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp’s album '18' on October 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for SiriusXM)
Johnny Depp Once Recalled Moving in with Jeff Beck, Touring Together: 'I Can Actually Be Me' with Him
Louis Orr
Former Knicks Player Louis Orr Dead at 64: 'A Wonderful Man Taken from Us All Too Soon'
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 26: Television personality Barbara Walters attends the 20th annual Salute to Freedom dinner at the Intrepid Sea-Air-Space Museum on May 26, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Gary Gershoff/WireImage)
Barbara Walters' 'View' Panelists, Broadcasters and More Pay Their Respects: 'The Legend. The Blueprint.'
Charlie Watts, Shirley
Shirley Watts, Widow of Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts, Dead at 84
Jeff Cook, Co-Founder of Country Supergroup Alabama, Dead at 73 After 10-Year Battle with Parkinson's Disease
Jeff Cook, Co-Founder of Country Supergroup Alabama, Dead at 73 After 10-Year Parkinson's Battle
John Stamos (L) and actress Lori Loughlin attend 2016 TV Land Icon Awards at The Barker Hanger on April 10, 2016 in Santa Monica, California.
John Stamos Stands Up for Lori Loughlin Post-College Admissions Scandal: 'She Wasn't Really the Architect'
Johnny Depp attends the premiere of Disney's 'Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales' at Dolby Theatre on May 18, 2017 in Hollywood, California
Johnny Depp's Dating History: From Winona Ryder to Kate Moss
Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen during 2005 Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals at The Shrine in Los Angeles, California, United States
Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen's Relationship Timeline
Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis in Los Angeles, United States on February 24th, 2008
Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis' Relationship Timeline