Jeff Ballard, Longtime Publicist for Charlie Sheen, Dead at 64: 'Sorely Missed, Now And Forever'

Jeff Ballard, a veteran publicist who represented Charlie Sheen and various other stars throughout his career, has died. He was 64.

Ballard died on Jan. 30 at the UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center following a five-year battle with lymphoma, his friend, Brad Bessey, tells PEOPLE.

In a statement shared with PEOPLE, Sheen, 57, remembered Ballard as an "equally loyal and generous" friend.

"As my publicist of 37 years, it's no secret that he had his work cut out for him. He met every challenge head on with class and patience," the actor said. "As my dear friend of 40 years, he was equally loyal and generous to a fault. Safe travels JB, you are sorely missed, now and forever."

Ballard also represented the likes of Lori Loughlin, Johnny Depp, Paula Abdul, Matthew Perry, Cuba Gooding Jr., Zac Efron, Ryan Seacrest, Jared Leto and Willie Aames, among others.

The veteran publicist got his start after signing Eight Is Enough stars Adam Rich and Dick Van Patten as a teenager, when he "crashed the set" of the television series as a high school journalism student, a bio about Ballard provided to PEOPLE by Bessey states.

After working his way into publicity, he launched Jeff Ballard PR in 1982, which led him to eventually rep Sheen's Oscar campaigns for 1986's Platoon and 1987's Wall Street. He later also played a role in Nancy Reagan's "Just Say No" campaign.

Ballard would regularly share throwback photos with his clients on his Instagram page, as well as a few updates on his cancer treatment.

"There are no words to describe the very special friendship that Jeff and I have had over the last 4 decades," Abdul, 60, shared in a tribute to Ballard on Instagram. "We were teenagers when we met and forged a mutual admiration as people and professionals that lasted from my Laker Girls days to present day. We worked together, played together and knew we were always there for each other."

"The word love hardly describes my feelings for Jeff and the compassion I've had for all he has soldiered through, but I truly loved him so much," she continued. "He will be missed by all whose lives he touched. His long suffering is over now and my prayer is that he rests in peace for all eternity."

Underneath Abdul's post, several other stars shared messages of support, including Debbie Gibson, who commented, "Ohhhh I didn't know Jeff passed. Loved him. So sorry to hear 😢❤️."

Longtime friend Loughlin, 58, visited Ballard in the hospital during his final days, Bessey tells PEOPLE.

The Full House alum shared in a statement obtained by PEOPLE that Ballard "was a great friend and could always lift your spirits with his wicked sense of humor, which he maintained even in his darkest hours."

"Jeff was thankful for his blessed life, the many friends he made along the way and the opportunities that were afforded to him," Loughlin continued. "I miss him very much."