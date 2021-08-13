"I do not feel safe around him," Jef Holm wrote of Robby Hayes in a recent court filing

Jef Holm has been granted a temporary restraining order against his fellow Bachelor Nation star and former roommate, Robby Hayes.

Holm, 37, filed for the restraining order against Hayes, 34, on Aug. 9 in Los Angeles, per court documents obtained by PEOPLE. His request for protection was granted by a judge, who ordered Hayes to stay 100 yards away from Holm, as well as his home, workplace and vehicle.

In the documents, Holm called Hayes an "old roommate" who "used to live" at his L.A. home, and wrote that Hayes enters his property without permission "at least once a week" and becomes "hostile," yelling and threatening him.

"Robert used to live at my house but does not now," he wrote. "He continues to enter the premises and harasses me and I do not feel safe around him. He threatens me and still hasn't stopped to this day. He claims he has belongings there and that's why he enters but he is not on the lease and is making me fearful."

Holm and Hayes did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

The temporary order is set to expire Aug. 30, when a court hearing will be held on the matter.

In a statement to E! News, Holm said the situation has been "an unfortunate turn of events," in his relationship with Hayes.

"I'm still processing all of it to be honest," he said. "The simple version is I invited Robby into my house that I was renting in Venice, which I am now in the process of purchasing. I allowed him to live there rent free for years as a friend. When the living situation became hostile I asked him to leave and he refused. It went on like this for months, eventually I had to take legal action."

The statement continued, "It's sad because I didn't want it to end like this. Hopefully tensions will die down and the temporary restraining order can be dropped. I just want to move on and I wish him the best."

Holm appeared on season 8 of The Bachelorette in 2012 and left the show engaged to Emily Maynard, though the two called it quits months later.