Jef Holm Drops Restraining Order Against Fellow Bachelorette Alum Robby Hayes

Jef Holm is no longer taking legal action against fellow Bachelorette alum and former roommate Robby Hayes, PEOPLE can confirm.

According to a court document order obtained by PEOPLE, there were no appearances at a court hearing on Monday that would have determined whether his temporary restraining order against Hayes would be extended. Because of that, his request has been "discharged" and the "case is dismissed."

"All temporary restraining orders, if any, are dissolved," the document stated.

Hayes and Holm did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

Holm, 37, told E! News that "tensions died down" with Hayes, 32.

"I haven't seen any reason to continue with the restraining order, so I dropped it," Holm said. "Like I mentioned before, I wish him the best."

Holm first sought legal action against Hayes on Aug. 9 when he filed to obtain a restraining order.

In court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Holm referred to Hayes as an "old roommate" he lived with at his L.A. home. Holm claimed that Hayes entered his house without permission "at least once a week" and would become "hostile" toward him.

"Robert used to live at my house but does not now," Holm said in the documents. "He continues to enter the premises and harasses me and I do not feel safe around him. He threatens me and still hasn't stopped to this day. He claims he has belongings there and that's why he enters but he is not on the lease and is making me fearful."

A judge granted Holm's request on a temporary basis, requiring the Siesta Key alum to keep 100 yards away from him. Hayes was additionally ordered to stay away from Holm's home, place of work and vehicle.

Holm told E! News at the time that he "had to take legal action" as the situation worsened.

"I allowed him to live there rent free for years as a friend," he said. "When the living situation became hostile I asked him to leave and he refused. It went on like this for months." Hayes did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Holm previously competed for Emily Maynard Johnson's heart on her Bachelorette season in 2012. Holm and Maynard Johnson, 35, got engaged but called it quits in October of that year.