Jeezy Celebrates His Engagement to Jeannie Mai: 'Would Say for Life but That’s Not Long Enough'

Jeezy is looking forward to married life with his fiancée Jeannie Mai.

Days after PEOPLE exclusively announced that Jeezy (born Jay Wayne Jenkins), 42, had proposed to Mai, the rapper/philanthropist celebrated their engagement with a loving social media post, which was dedicated to The Real co-host.

“Would say 4 life but that’s not long enough 🖤 Infinity…” Jeezy captioned a photo of himself and Mai, both dressed up and standing arm-in-arm.

On Monday, PEOPLE shared the exciting news that Jeezy had popped the question to Mai, 41, on March 27.

He was originally planning to propose sometime in April during a previously planned trip to Vietnam. But due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), which has restricted travel around the globe, he decided to surprise Mai with a proposal during a special date night at his home in Los Angeles.

“Jeannie and Jay were set for a trip to Vietnam this April. What Jeannie didn’t know is that Jay was planning to propose,” Mai’s rep told PEOPLE. “Instead, Jay decided to bring Vietnam to Jeannie with a surprise quarantine date night in his home filled with Vietnamese food and decor.”

The couple, who met on the set of her daytime talk show, began quietly dating in November 2018 but didn’t take their romance public until the following August, when they walked the red carpet at a gala for his non-profit, Street Dreamz, arm-in-arm.

“We both went through enough in our life to connect on the understanding that love should feel safe, honest, and pure,” Mai told PEOPLE in November. “Immediately that was a magnetic attraction. We are very attracted to each other’s passions to serve. So because we have a mutual joy of having purpose, we’re going to find a way to do that together.”

The stars spent Thanksgiving together for the first time in his hometown of Atlanta, where Mai mingled with Jeezy’s extended family and gave back by working with two local nonprofits.

They also celebrated Valentine’s Day together, with Mai posting a video to Instagram of herself sitting on the back of Jeezy’s bike as they took an afternoon ride together.