Jedidiah Duggar and Wife Katelyn Expecting Their Second Child

Jedidiah "Jed" Duggar is going to be a father of two!

The Counting On alum and his wife Katelyn (Nakatsu) Duggar announced they're expecting their second child.

"We have some news, big news," Jed, 23, shared in a YouTube video uploaded on Saturday. "Joy to the world ... and she's expecting!"

Katey, 24, chimed in: "I'm pregnant. Surprise!"

"We have been keeping a big secret from our friends and family for the past couple of months," the couple captioned the video. "We are excited to share the announcement of baby #2 due in May!"

The video also featured footage from Sept. 16, the day after Katey first told Jed they were going to be parents a second time.

Saturday's video also showed the Duggar family's annual Ugly Christmas Sweater Party, which the couple chose as the occasion to reveal that 7-month-old son Truett Oliver Duggar would be getting a sibling.

Katey then shared she's due "the day after Joy," name-checking her sister-in-law Joy-Anna Duggar, who announced back in October that she's expecting her third baby with husband Austin Forsyth.

The couple then break the news to mother-in-law Michelle Duggar, who is overjoyed. After congratulating Katey and saying, "What a wonderful Christmas!" she tells Truett, "Surprise, you're a big brother!"

And when family patriarch Jim Bob Duggar learns he has another grandchild on the way, he jokes to Jed and Katey: "I thought you just had one!"

"I know," laughs Jed, "we're trying to catch up with you guys. Is that OK?"

After Truett's birth, the pair announced his arrival in a post on Instagram. "He's here!" Jed captioned the photo of the new family. "We love you so much, baby True! 💙💙💙"

In addition to sharing that Truett weighed 8 lbs., 5 oz., the Counting On alum explained the meaning behind his unique moniker. "Truett: 'warrior for Christ,'" he added. "Oliver: 'peace.'"

Jed and Katey also shared a video featuring the first part of their birth story. In the clip, the TLC star revealed that their son's heart dropped before his arrival.

"The nurses rushed in. It was really scary," said Jed. "They woke us up and had Katey flip over on her belly and do some different things. And his heart rate was able to go back up."

Jed and Katey tied the knot in April 2021 after quietly courting for a year. Following the ceremony, Jed said, "I'm so grateful God brought Katey into my life and excited to share with you all that today she became my wife."

RELATED VIDEO: Joy-Anna Duggar and Husband Austin Forsyth Are Expecting Their Third Child: 'We're Ready to Expand'

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

One week before their son's arrival, Jed expressed his excitement for True's arrival.

"Baby boy coming any day!" he wrote on Instagram, sharing a pic of Katey posing beside a speed bump sign. "We can't wait to meet you, little guy!! 🤗❤️👶🏼 #babybump."