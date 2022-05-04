Counting On's Jed Duggar Welcomes First Child with Wife Katey Nakatsu: 'He's Here'

Jed Duggar revealed that the couple welcomed their son, Truett Oliver Duggar, on Monday

Jedidiah "Jed" Duggar is officially a father!

On Instagram Wednesday, Jed announced that he and his wife, Katey (Nakatsu) Duggar, welcomed their first child together. He revealed that their newborn son, named Truett Oliver Duggar, was born Monday at 6:34 p.m.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"He's here!" Jed, 23, captioned a photo of the new family. "We love you so much, baby True! 💙💙💙"

In addition to sharing that the little one weighs 8 lb 5 oz, the Counting On alum explained the meaning behind True's unique moniker.

"Truett: 'warrior for Christ,'" he added. "Oliver: 'peace.'"

Jed and Katey also shared a video featuring the first part of their birth story. In the clip, the TLC star revealed that their son's heart dropped before his arrival.

"The nurses rushed in. It was really scary," said Jed. "They woke us up and had Katey flip over on her belly and do some different things. And his heart rate was able to go back up."

Jed and Katey tied the knot in April 2021 after quietly courting for a year. Following the ceremony, Jed said, "I'm so grateful God brought Katey into my life and excited to share with you all that today she became my wife."

"Katey, the thought of sharing the rest of my life with you makes me the happiest man in the world," he continued to write on Instagram. "I love you so much! #happilyeverafter."

That September, the couple revealed they were expecting their first child together. At the time, Jed's announcement sparked backlash because of its controversial caption: "She tested positive, but not for Covid."

Counting On's Jed Duggar Welcomes First Child with Wife Katey Nakatsu Credit: Jed Duggar/Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

One week before their son's arrival, Jed expressed his excitement for True's arrival.