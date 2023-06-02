Jedidiah and Katey Duggar Welcome Baby No. 2, a Girl Named Nora Kate

Jedidiah "Jed" Duggar is now a father of two.

The Counting On alum, 24, announced Friday that he has welcomed his second child with wife Katelyn (Nakatsu) Duggar, 24. With the arrival of the couple's new bundle of joy, their 1-year-old son Truett Oliver Duggar is now an older brother.

"She’s here! And we’re so in love," the couple wrote on their Instagram.

"Welcome to the world, sweet girl," the caption continued, adding a pink heart emoji and announcing that their daughter's name is Nora Kate Duggar.

The couple posted a video of their birth story to their official YouTube channel. The eight-minute long video featured the moments leading up to their daughter Nora Kate's arrival, including how "time is flying" as Katey dealt with contractions.

Glimpses of the actual birth process were also shown. As baby Nora entered the world, Jed referred to his newborn as "adorable." He then kissed wife Katey on the forehead as she held onto their little one.

Both Jed and Katey's mothers were present for the delivery as well. Together, they all took guesses at how much Nora weighed.

And while the couple ultimately had a safe delivery, Jed revealed that they still faced some "scary" moments.

"So mom and baby are doing amazing. We're just really, really grateful. We had a really scary experience for a little bit there. The heart rate kept dropping down. It got down around 60 was the lowest, 70, 80 and kind of stayed there for a bit," he said. "So we kept having to move Katey lots and just keep her moving around. We didn't know there for a little while if it was possible that maybe we'd have to have a C-section. The doctor said there was a good chance. There was a 50 percent chance of that."

"We just prayed and asked the Lord for the baby to come out and quickly and that the heart rate would go up and were able to get the kid in a good position and the heart rate got up and she progressed," he continued. "She really just did an amazing job, Baby Nora. She came out and has a little bit of a cone head but that's going to go away. I'm glad. She's just beautiful and yeah, we're just loving life."

The couple first announced that they were expecting their second child in a video shared to their YouTube channel on December 2022.

"We have been keeping a big secret from our friends and family for the past couple of months! We are excited to share the announcement of baby #2 due in May 2023!" they wrote in the caption of the adorable video that features the moment Katey, 24, told Jed they would be parents a second time.

The footage also included cameos from Jedidiah's parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar as they learned the news that they would be grandparents again.

After the reveal, Jim Bob quipped to his son: "I thought you just had one!"

"I know," Jedidiah said, laughing. "We're trying to catch up with you guys. Is that OK?"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Duggars dated for more than a year before tying the knot in a private ceremony in April 2021. A rep for the family told PEOPLE at the time that the wedding was held "with family and close friends in attendance" and that their entire family was happy for them.

As the newlyweds shared the news of their wedding, Jed expressed his excitement about building a future with his wife.

"I'm so grateful God brought Katey into my life and excited to share with you all that today she became my wife," the TLC star wrote, in part, on Instagram. "Katey, the thought of sharing the rest of my life with you makes me the happiest man in the world! I love you so much! #happilyeverafter."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Their second child's arrival comes as Prime Video released its explosive new docuseries, Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets, on Friday. The four-part limited series explores the various scandals of the Duggar family and their radical religion, the Institute in Basic Life Principles.