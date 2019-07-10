Jed Wyatt's Sister Lily Says She Looks 'So Mean' in the Bachelorette Hometown Date Episode

Bachelor Nation continues to reel from Monday night’s wild hometown dates episode of The Bachelorette — including contestant Jed Wyatt’s sister Lily, who says she was portrayed as more “mean” than she is in real life.

“They made me look so mean,” Lily said along with a crying from laughter emoji in her Instagram Story as she watched her family meet Hannah Brown in the episode.

“I swear y’all our conversation went wayyyy better than this!” she added, zooming in on her face on the TV screen.

In the episode, Jed’s family didn’t seem to take to Brown as quickly as the families of the other contestants’. In the conversation between Lily and Brown — at least, in the snippet that was shared on the episode — Jed’s sister told the beauty queen that becoming engaged could be a hindrance to his music career.

“I know music’s really important to Jed, and I love that, like I love people who are passionate about things. And so I think like initially just seeing that from Jed like really drew me to him,” Brown told Lily.

“Does it worry you in a way that like, you know his career hasn’t like completely took off yet but then like, you know maybe being with me at this point… does that worry you at all? Like, he couldn’t completely focus on his music,” Brown asked.

“I’m very protective over Jed,” Lily answered. “And making music makes him so happy. And honestly, like, him potentially falling in love with you, I’m like, I’m not sure that it’s a good thing.”

Jed’s mom, Gina, expressed a similar sentiment, telling her son that “it doesn’t all feel very realistic to me.”

“I’m surprised, to be honest,” she told Jed after he said he was falling in love with Brown. “I think this is crazy.”

Jed told his mom that Brown supported his music career, and she responded by saying, “I want you to be happy.”

In a confessional, Gina admitted that she felt “guarded.”

“To see him considering [engagement] is a little surprising,” she said.

Jed has found himself under scrutiny since his ex-girlfriend, Haley Stevens, told PEOPLE in June that the two were still dating when he left to film the ABC reality show.

“We spent the night together the night before he headed to L.A.” the fellow Nashville musician told PEOPLE exclusively. “He told me [the show] was just an obstacle and we’d be stronger on the other side because of it.”

Stevens alleged that Jed had told her that he only wanted to be on The Bachelorette for exposure, to hopefully help propel his music career forward.

“He said, ‘It’s probably not going to happen, but it’s a huge opportunity. I’m only doing this for my music.’ He only did it for his career,” Stevens said.

Jed addressed her claims in an Instagram post on Monday, saying that he is currently unable to answer questions but will do so as soon as he’s allowed, adding that in the wake of the scandal, he and his family have received “threatening” messages.

“I ask that you please understand how much the actions being taken towards myself, my family, the men on the show, and above all, Hannah, are affecting all of our mental and physical health,” Jed said in his post. “It goes beyond what is said online. Threatening letters and phone calls have been sent to our homes. My parents and sister are being verbally attacked in public.”

“I beg you to remember what seems like a harmless action is damaging to real people,” he said, concluding, “I want to thank all of you who have reached out or reserved judgment until I am able to speak openly and I can only ask for your patience and kindness until then.”

Monday night’s episode ended dramatically with all four remaining contestants — Luke Parker, Tyler Cameron and Peter Weber in addition to Jed — receiving roses.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.